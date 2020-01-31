Instead of being ungrateful, we should be thankful of our blessings

What do a dying cellphone and long lines at the coffee shop have in common? They’re both small obstacles in our day-to-day lives that can ruin our day if not overlooked.
They’re also something the internet calls first world problems. These small daily inconveniences so often ruin our moods and set the tone for our entire day.
I am the most guilty of letting something like getting cut off in traffic agitate me. Things like an unstable WiFi connection and running out of coffee creamer can really put a damper on an otherwise happy mood.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t get depressed or livid over these small things, but I have viewed them as hindrances, which is silly.
This past Sunday I was sitting in church when the pastor’s wife mentioned how she and her family had done their dinner prayer a little differently. As their teenage daughter was blessing the food they started to go around the table and thank God for everything He had given them.
What started as a simple dinner blessing turned into a family thanking the Lord for their plates, their ability to eat their food, the ability to pay for the food and so forth.
It got me thinking of how ungrateful we are as a society in this day and age. Even we Christians go about our days without thanking God for the many blessings he has given us.
Rather than getting aggravated if I get cut off in traffic, I should instead thank God that I have the ability to afford my own vehicle. I should thank God that I have the ability to have a license to drive my car.
The general population gets so wrapped up in ourselves and everything that we have to accomplish that we take for granted all that God blesses us with. We don’t thank Him for keeping us safe on our commutes, our health or that we live in a country where we can openly praise Him.
I am so grateful that I live in a country where I can openly and freely speak and write about my savior Jesus Christ. Not only am I thankful to be able to speak about Jesus, but I’m also humbled by how many of you reach out to me about how you enjoy my columns.
From face to face conversations, emails, calls and social media posts, I receive an outpouring of love from those who read all I write. I am so thankful for my readers and the support you continually show me. I read each and every message I’m sent and I’m thankful for them all. I pray you all are blessed by the words that God gives me.
I’m thankful for my fellow Christians. It warms my heart when I meet a complete stranger and our conversation turns into talking about God. How amazing is it to meet someone that also worships the King of Kings?
1 Chronicles 16:34 says, “O give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good; for His mercy endureth forever.”
When we are faced when inconveniences or genuine problems, face them with a thankful heart. Instead of being defeated when facing a difficult situation, be thankful that God can use your situation to show his faithfulness.
James 1:12 says, “Blessed is the man that endureth temptation; for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love Him.”
Temptation can come in many forms, including the temptation to be angry when inconvenienced. Rather than giving in to this humanly desire to be angered, we have to be grateful to God to know that he will see us through the situation.
1 Corinthians 10:13 says, “God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape that ye may be able to bear it.”
Though we experience the temptation to give in to anger every day, God always gives us the option to fall into his arms instead of giving in to this desire.
God is our escape from our temptations and will always be with us.
The next time you experience a slight inconvenience or are faced with a true challenge, praise God in the storm.
