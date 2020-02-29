Inspect the cars and trucks we drive annually for everyone's sake

The automobile is arguably the most far-reaching force of 20th century America. One might argue the atomic bomb is its equal and others might say television has more fundamentally changed our lives. Now there could be a strong case made that computers and/or cell phones are the most dynamic engines of change anywhere in the nation or world.
Our cars/trucks remain at or near the top of man-made creations impacting the way we live. Transportation from the invention of the wheel has been a staple of commerce and social growth. From the earliest wagons and continuing with horses, canoes, boats, ships, railroad trains, airplanes and helicopters, these moving wonders have enabled business, industry and people to develop in ways otherwise unimaginable.
Speaking of the far-fetched, even those of you who seldom take unnecessary chances and considers yourselves to be conservative are often tempted to be daredevils on a daily basis. Most of you have insurance and any agent can provide statistics that prove driving a motor vehicle on a public highway is just about the most dangerous activity you will do on any given day.
Those attorneys whose commercials we see do not sue ladder makers very often but they mention car wrecks and big rig collisions all the time. That should tell us how we are most likely to sustain injuries and it usually does not involve getting out of the bath tub.
With an instrument that might weigh a ton or two that is often hurtling down the highway at more than a mile a minute, the possibilities for mayhem (you know him from TV, too) are virtually limitless. Think about that when you have the urge to ride someone’s bumper and not give the “car length for every 10 miles of speed” cushion that all driver’s education teachers instill in student drivers.
I am not trying to scare you but I have spoken with state police inspection personnel who have to sometimes make checks of big trucks and other heavy vehicles.
Their stories of haulers that sometimes seem to be held together with string and chewing gums are not designed to give you sweet dreams. Thankfully, those are the majority and the drivers are not always to blame – some companies push for profit and hope for safety.
It was very important then to keep the car in good repair. Doctor visits – grocery store visits, those essential trips were equally necessary to keep the family in good repair. One of any family’s best friends was the local garage mechanic. That remains true.
In fact, with the added number of cars and drivers including larger roads with higher speeds, it is more necessary than ever to take no chances with the vehicle. In the “old days” with more dirt roads, fewer places to go and less need to travel as far, cars and trucks were often not tested as severely as today. Still, routine maintenance was an absolute necessity. Check the brakes, replace worn wiper blades, change the oil, make sure all belts and hoses are OK, transmission fluid, anti-freeze, the radiator, tire pressure and tread, etc. All require regular monitoring and it is always best when done by someone who knows what is needed.
Of course, it is not just about “me” when taking care of a car. There are those other people, such as our children who are passengers. Someone often rides up front in the right-side seat. Let us not forget about others on the highway who depend upon us to drive correctly and keep our car under control. To do so requires attention – our own as well as the person who checks all those previously listed items.
We faithfully go to the shop once a year to have someone inspect our ride and make certain all is well. Many of us do not wait that long. We take the car in if we notice anything seems to be out of order. If the brakes do not feel right or the handling is shaky or we notice warning lights. Maybe our headlights are dim – or one may be out. Bad for us and bad for other drivers when something is wrong. When we get a sticker, it says that at least we have met the minimum requirements for a safe vehicle.
It also says that our registration is in order and we are legally driving a car that belongs to us. Lots of advantages there.
Now comes the word that some individuals want to either move the annual inspection to once every two years or even eliminate the sticker altogether. Amazing is not the word. With the traffic we have today, an inspection every 12 months may not be often enough. Some people in our part of the country drive up and down steep hills every day. Brakes wear out fast. Suspension does, too.
Sadly, many of us – including yours truly – do not have the funds to buy new cars or trucks very often. My work car has well over 6 digits on the odometer. It runs well and I have no big car payment because I keep a close eye on its maintenance. Just like brushing one’s teeth, if done well and often the problems “down the road” are usually prevented.
We all know that some people have to be more than gently reminded to do certain things. Removing the sticker requirement will do exactly what we do not want – give them an excuse to stay away from the garage. Why spend money on brake pads or engine oil or the transmission as long as the car will still move?
I am not sure about you but that scares me. I do not want to go around a curve and meet somebody who cannot keep their car under control or be sitting at a traffic light and have someone coming up behind me whose brakes will not stop them.
Remember, dear legislators, this is not just about you or me – it is about all of us of all ages, drivers and passengers. Our state inspection garages help to keep us safe. This part of the system is not broken and I, for one, request that you do not try to fix it.
Thankfully, West Virginia is going to let us keep fixing the cars.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
