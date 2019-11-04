A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the review the Department of Justice is conducting into the origins of the Russian probe now being a criminal inquiry:
• The Dems knew all along that this DOJ criminal inquiry against them was coming out in the very near future and that’s the very reason they chose to jump on this impeachment nonsense when they did! — Larry T.
• Way past due. Now, we can see just how high up the chain the corruption really went — Michael R.
• I love my country and am proud of it, and that’s precisely why I detest him. I fully support his impeachment because all of us, Democrats and Republicans alike, deserve better than a dangerously-unhinged, compulsive liar — Mathew C.
On a story about inmates in West Virginia now being provided electronic tablets in prison:
• It can be good for some but not good for others — Nora N.
• No. Spend that money to reduce jail fees to the counties — Kathy L.
• Educate, counseling and rehabilitation and second chance... — Anita Y.
• Yes with limitations. Especially since not costing taxpayers — Jennifer H.
• Wow! They chose to make the stupid mistakes that got them there. They weren’t thinking about their kids when they were committing the crime! No way! — Rhonda H.
• The inmates have to pay to use these. It’s not like it’s free. It’s no different than a phone call — Amanda B.
• Make working prisons and farms. Learn a trade, do manufacturing jobs. Earn the three meals a day that is provided, take away the cigarettes, stop providing anything extra for these people. Then maybe they will think twice before robbing that store or killing the hard-working store clerk. Sure, you may say prisoners have it rough, well, not rough enough. Not like the police officers widow who will be raising their four children alone or who is awaken yet another time to explain to their precious son why daddy won’t be coming home! — Donita G.
On a story about no changes being planned at this time for a dangerous intersection of U.S. Route 460 and the King Coal Highway:
• I drive that way everyday to work and see people drive straight through the yield signs with traffic coming up the on ramp from 460. It’s also difficult to see the traffic coming up the ramp from the red light to John Nash at that angle. The vehicles turning left from the red light to John Nash and going slow should have the yield sign, not the vehicles going much faster coming right off of 460 to John Nash — Tim Y.
• It should have been built this way in the beginning. As a truck driver it was very hard to see the traffic coming east the way the intersection is angled — Emory M.
On a story about coal giant Murray Energy seeking bankruptcy protection:
• You mean the same Murray Energy billionaire that gave millions to Trump, rewrote the mine safety guidelines himself and is still making millions from W.Va. is filing bankruptcy? Investigate him and prosecute him — Joe H.
• It’s a sad thing when people are apparently gleeful because people may lose their jobs and retirees could lose their benefits. Very telling — Bill C.
• These owners just let people suffer. They move on (and) family’s fall apart — Jimmy B.
On a story about a tornado watch being issued for most of the region on Halloween:
• Never heard of this when growing up in Iaeger in 40s and 50s — Sandra C.
• Stay safe everyone — Carolyn C.
• Now will Princeton Trick or Treat be postponed? — Vicky S.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announcing that the Commonwealth’s first commercial industrial hemp fiber processing facility will locate in Wythe County:
• Means there will be local hemp farms and a new industry to offset coal losses. Bet the Friends of Coal aren’t happy about it — Bill S.
