Injustice anywhere is still a threat to justice everywhere

Frederick Douglass said, “I was willing to live for the slaves but John Brown was willing to die for them.” So, too, was Martin Luther King, Jr., not afraid to lay down his life.
Pressure makes the difference. Few “holiday people” have worked under greater stress than did King, Jr., whose day is coming up Monday. Ronald Reagan signed the legislation in 1983 and the commemoration began in 1986 for the slain civil rights leader, 18 years after his passing.
For those who lived during much of his lifetime, it may be hard to imagine he has been deceased longer than he lived. Only 39 when he was assassinated in April 1968, it is possible he might otherwise still be alive 51 years after his passing. King was born in 1929 and would be 91 this year.
To propose that Martin Luther King succeeded is a double-edged answer. Yes, he brought about significant social change in a country that was not living up to the documents dating from 1776 and later from 1865 and on into the mid-20th century. At the time of his birth, for instance, it was not possible for him to be in the same waiting room in train stations or at lunch counters or movie theatres as white patrons.
He was only 10 years old when “Gone With the Wind,” (another) Atlanta native Margaret Mitchell’s epic story of the Old South, premiered at Loew’s Grande Theatre on Peachtree Street. He was part of a group of local African Americans who helped to organize and/or participate in a series of events connected to the highly-publicized movie.
That prompted local controversy, starting with his father, M.L. King, Sr., pastor of the city’s Ebenezer Baptist Church. The elder King was roundly criticized by many persons of color, who objected to the story’s theme which they felt was sympathetic to slavery and the plantation system of the previous century. King Sr. refused to apologize or back down, noting that he was in favor of giving his parishoners and other citizens a chance to earn extra money as well as to promote Atlanta which in turn might also bring extra opportunities.
Like many successful children, the younger King benefited greatly from the example of a strong father. King the elder had been born Michael King but changed his name and so that of his son following a visit to Germany. He had been impressed by the spirit of famed reformist Martin Luther, who refused to sanction what he felt was wrong even if leadership sponsored them. King Sr. also saw the beginning of Nazi power and was part of a resolution against anti-Semitism.
The young man saw his father build a strong church in a weak economy. He was encouraged by the older man to become active in civil rights. Martin Jr. was a quick learner and was even able to bypass a couple of grades in his early schooling before entering Morehouse College at 16. He went on to earn graduate degrees in Pennsylvania and in Massachusetts.
As his own career blossomed he took over the pastorate at Ebenezer but soon moved to Montgomery, Alabama. Beginning in 1955, he was one of the most visible civil rights leaders in history. From the Rosa Parks bus seat incident to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to the Pettus Bridge in Selma to the Birmingham jail to the giant Washington Mall gathering to the landmark Civil Rights legislation to the Nobel Peace Prize to opposition to the Vietnam Conflict to the public employees’ strike in 1968 his 13-year career at the forefront of conflict was and remains virtually unsurpassed.
Like his father, Martin Luther King, Jr., adopted many ideas from a famous role model and not from his own country. It had started with Germany’s Martin Luther but the son looked to India and Mohandas Ghandi’s non-violent approach to social change. This proved to be generally successful but placed him, at times, at odds with other African-American leaders including Malcolm X and Stokeley Carmichael, among others.
Although King Sr. was a lifelong Republican, Martin Luther King Jr. was known by and dealt with Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson. His friendship with Johnson in the mid-60s plunged from warm to icy after their conflict regarding Vietnam. Johnson decided not to run for office and King was killed (perhaps by James Earl Ray) in the same tumultuous twelve months.
Half a century later, the man who chose to serve others first would surely be challenged to continue his mission in a country where his words still ring true. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
