A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about upgrades planned for turnpike tolls that would allow for the use of debit and credit cards:
• In the 70s was told that the toll road would be paid off and no more tolls collected after it was paid off in about five years. But once you have a toll or a tax, it is really hard to get rid of it — Gene L.
• As much dang money as they take in every day, they shouldn’t need money from any other source — Larry T.
• I still say they could save $24 million by taking a dozer around and pushing them over the hill — Bryan T.
• With more people using EZ Pass, more “EZ Pass Only” lanes would be nice — Chuck A.
• Toll booths was only suppose to been a thing until the road was paid for. Here we are many, many years later paying five times more than what the roads even worth to drive on — Adron B.
On an editorial about how public utilities need to pause on rate hikes due to the inflation crisis:
• It is time for it to stop period! They have had enough increases the last few years to last them till the end of time! — Beverly H.
• If this is approved maybe the PSC needs looked into because someone’s benefiting from allowing so many rate increases — Eric G.
• Time to go solar — Joe H.
On a story about a gun being found in a student locker at Bluefield High School:
• I wasn’t even notified until after the lockdown. Everyday I drop my son off praying he’ll be safe while he’s there. Metal detectors need to be installed — Michelle B.
• The community has to push for gun laws to hold these parents as liable as the students. Gun ownership requires a certain amount of responsibility — Donald C.
• Thinking the new detectors needs to be for weapons — Sarah D.
• What Mercer County should do is hire a security and safety consultant firm to completely address and help formulate a real comprehensive plan and approach to school safety overall, not just weapons. It will be money well spent — Clarence L.
On a story about the Federal Reserve fighting inflation with higher interest rates:
• Yep, and a big recession will be just around the corner! — Larry T.
• All these government employees don’t have to worry, if things get tight, they will just give themselves a raise. We the people, no matter our politics, are the ones who will suffer — Kay R.
• The Fed answer is usually the wrong answer — Steven T.
• Get ready. It’s only going to get worst — Larry B.
On a story about more funding now being in place for the Coalfields Expressway project:
• And will never in any way divert any traffic from the turnpike — Steven T.
• I’m wondering how much traffic will be tangled up at the John Nash intersection of the new road ,460, 52, and 77 — Stephen B.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about Elon Musk’s plan for free speech on Twitter:
• They would still need to comply with Apple and Google to get on those platforms, Elon has a history of blocking people — Paul H.
• Having an opinion is one thing, and there is no shortage of conservative political content on Twitter. But is it simply innocuous “freedom of speech” to slander people or to spread disinformation that puts public health and safety and risk? — Chuck A.
On a story about the theft of catalytic converters from area vehicles:
• They should put serial numbers on them so when they take them to the scrap yard they will catch them — Darren J.
• Meet them at the SCRAP metal department — Lilly M.
