A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years, passing away at age 96:
• A life devoted to the country, she will leave a hole that we will never be able to fill. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. RIP. She will be dearly missed! — BelLa T.
• The queen is with God and her husband. God saved the Queen, God Bless King Charles! God Bless the people of the United Kingdom — Clayton R.
• She will be greatly missed. My prayers are with her and her family and the people of Britain — Ray Z.
• Condolences to England and the whole world. She was a great lady! — Bonita M.
On a story about Mercer County Schools transporting children on an electric bus:
• I’m curious how these will do in the winter in frigid temps — Dave B.
• I’m sure the globalist and Democrats are happy to see their agenda pushed. Huge can of worms — Charlie L.
• A waste of taxpayers money — Steven T.
• Will probably have a follow up story shortly about the first kids stranded by an electric bus — Charles T.
• Mercer County is just providing more EV propaganda — Jerri H.
On a story about the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors looking to add electric vehicle charging stations to two communities:
• Won’t someone think of the horse and buggy industry?! We need hitching posts and water troughs, not these newfangled gadgets! — Ace B.
• Just saw where taxes will be going up in Tazewell County. Guess that’s how they will pay for charging stations. For sure AEP will raise price of power also — Jim H.
• Pushing the agenda of electric cars on U.S. citizens is unfair and just plumb dumb! — Debbie B.
• The board should be looking over their shoulders come election time — Cathy N.
• You can either ride the tide or move along. It’s happening with or without you — Matthew C.
• I charged at the Back of the Dragon. Appreciated it very much — Bryan T.
On a story about Tazewell County possibly purchasing the Falls Mills lake, and building cabins for ATV tourists there:
• Don’t let the ATVs destroy the serenity of Falls Mills lake — Danny C.
• Back when I was a kid Falls Mills dam used to have cabins around it and a big boat dock too — Bill N.
• ATV shouldn’t be allowed — Rita T.
• How about you improve the roads where the coal trucks frequent first, before someone dies — Taylor D.
• I live about 500 feet from the lake. I’ve seen what these ATV riders do to destroy everything. I absolutely hope they don’t do this. We love the peaceful area — Carol T.
On a story about inflation still painfully high at 8.3 percent in August:
• I love the governments math. Was paying $1.89 now it’s almost $4 a galllon — 8.3 percent? — Mike J.
• Yet the Democrats keep telling us the economy is doing great — Dave B.
• The reason the price of gas has been going down is because the Brandon administration has been draining the oil out of the strategic petroleum reserves — David W.
• That’s just one more nail in the Democrats election coffin this November — Larry T.
• And they celebrated on the the lawn of the White House with champagne. What a bunch of losers — Bernie S.
• And Biden had a party to pat himself on the back — Lisa D.
• I said months ago the Feds were going to raise interest rates multiple times. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act raises taxes on businesses, oil, oil imports, drilling and methane/gas. Inflation is going to skyrocket — Fox T.
• Biden has really beat all expectations. Painfully — Justin J.
• Thanks to this administration — Beverly R.
On a letter to the editor calling for a stop to the rubber stamp approval of public utility rate hikes:
• They have got millions in raises, and done very little, and pay coal company for all losses. Won’t pay us for any loss — Jimmy B.
• You’ve got to be kidding. Enough is enough! — Preston W.
• The PSC is staffed by cronies and insiders. Those seats should be filled by election — Donald Z.
