Income inequality isn't a talking point, it's a terrifying problem

Bernie Sanders’ appeal in 2016 was centered on his outrage against income inequality. Three years later, income inequality has become a focus for the entire Democratic lineup.
Wages at the bottom have virtually flatlined while inflation and income at the top has ballooned. One dollar in 1979 was roughly equal to three dollars today.
Workers, on average, take home larger paychecks than they did 40 years ago, but at the end of the day their ability to buy goods and services is practically the same as it was in 1979. Meanwhile, wages have increased for people at the top by about five times as much, according to an August 2018 article from the Pew Research Center. Five times as much.
If those statistics don’t translate, here’s some illustrations: Jeff Bezos’ net worth is estimated at $114.5 billion. The richest man in the world in 1982, when Forbes first began releasing their lists, was shipping magnate Daniel Ludwig, whose estimated net worth was $2 billion.
A 2010 congressional report estimated World War II, the most expensive war America has ever been in, cost about $4.1 trillion to fund. With those numbers, we can say the following:
One Bezos is worth about 57 Ludwigs.
It would take 2,052 Ludwigs to fund the entirety of World War II. It would only take 36 Bezos.
Ten thousand people can fit in Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium. A Mitchell Stadium filled with Ludwigs could almost fund World War II five times. A Mitchell Stadium filled with Bezos could fund the war 227 times.
In 2017, Mercer County had a little under 60,00 people, according to census data. A county filled with Ludwigs could fund World War II 29 times. A county of Bezos could fund 1,668 wars. With change in the billions.
For reference, since World War II lasted almost six years, that county of Bezos could have funded World War II since before Christ was born and we would still be nowhere close to the end of it.
That is how rich Bezos is. And that is how much richer the rich have gotten in just under 40 years. All while the average worker hasn’t seen a meaningful penny added to their paychecks.
The ways the rich have accomplished this are diverse and complicated, but the simplest way to understand is that they don’t pay taxes the way the bottom pays taxes.
Despite what tax codes say the rate is, the true rate that most large businesses actually pay is called the effective rate.
The top rate on paper before President Trump’s 2017 tax changes was 35 percent, but the effective rate was 18 percent. With larger companies exploiting the system, it pays even less.
The Trump tax plan hasn’t changed that either. Earlier this year it came out that Amazon, the most valuable brand in the world, paid literally nothing in federal income tax. There goes those wily Bezos again.
What all that information amounts to is this: If income inequality is going to become a core issue in 2020, Democrats need to provide solutions for a longstanding problem that has gone nuclear.
A common option raised is imposing new taxes on the ultra rich, or deadlifting the working class with free everything.
A better, long-term solution is to fix the current tax system so that wealth doesn’t get vacuumed toward the top and disappear in the Cayman Islands. But that will take time, and the middle and working classes are already bleeding out.
Plus, free everything is much easier to campaign on.
Regardless, income inequality is a real and septic problem, and hopefully our government will do something. Although Bernie did stumble when asked about his own rising fortunes since 2016.
And plenty of senators voted against legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
And Biden’s made millions since leaving the White House.
And so on.
James Trent is a copy editor at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at jtrent@bdtonline.com
