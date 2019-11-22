In the path of life, following the light is a rewarding experience

Many times I am struck with a thought that arrives seemingly out of the blue. My friends and I call these epiphanies, and more often than not, they are nonsensical to say the least.
For example, I recently had the thought that airplanes are to the sky as boats are to water. While I admit this is silly, once in a while I have an epiphany of a different variety.
A few days ago I was hit by an epiphany that I know my brain didn’t formulate on its own. I know God himself must have slipped this thought into my brain.
As I was getting ready to go to bed, I turned off the light and then proceeded to search my mattress, in quite literally complete darkness, for my cellphone. With eyes wide open, hoping to catch any hint of light that I could see, I fumbled over blankets and pillows in search of my phone.
After a very unsuccessful search, I flipped the light switch when the thought hit me like a ton of bricks. Without the light, we’re left fumbling through the dark. In the dark, we’re unaware of any oncoming dangers and threats.
I know this sounds very obvious, and it is, but stay with me.
Without any source of light, we are essentially left helpless. This is where the very common fear of the dark derives from. After all, we don’t know what’s in the dark, and it’s terrifying.
In John 8:12, it says, “Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, ‘I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.”
With Jesus being the light of the world that means without Jesus we would be in darkness. As aforementioned we are helpless in the dark. Without Jesus (the light) we are left to the world which is full of sinful and evil things that can torment and torture our souls.
There are many verses about light and dark. For example, Psalm 119:105 says “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”
In this verse, David, who wrote the book of Psalms, shows that God’s word, which is the Bible, is a light to his path so that he can see.
You can take this literally as I did earlier and see how Jesus will show you where to go and which moves to make and take it spiritually by saying how Jesus will show you what decisions you should make. In the path of life, the light of Jesus will always show you which way to go to lead to blessings and glorification of Him.
Matthew 5:16 says, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.” This says that by growing your faith and sharing the love of Christ with the world we as Christians can share the light of Jesus with the world.
Psalm 27:1 says, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; Of whom shall I be afraid?”
With the literal creator of the universe as our heavenly father, what do we have to be afraid of? Once we give our lives over to Jesus and declare to live our lives for Him nothing can come against us or harm us.
All this brings me to the point that there is no darkness in God’s light. 1 John 1:5 says, “This is the message which we have heard from Him and declare to you, that God is light and in Him is no darkness at all.”
This shows that with God and in God’s love we will never find a reason to not be a Christian. In the light of the Lord, we will never find anything evil. In God, we find everlasting life and love. What is dark about that?
One of the most well-known verses in the Bible, John 3:16, says “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
With Christ, we will not truly die, though our bodies may fail and we pass away from this Earth we will simply be moved to heavenly places. 2 Corinthians 5:8 says, “We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.”
As a Christian, you will receive happiness, light, eternal love and everlasting life. Tell me, why not come to the light?
