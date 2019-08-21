I have one of those older model GPS systems that I keep in my Jeep Patriot. It has a large screen and operates by being plugged into the vehicle charger. And, of course, it doesn’t work.
For the past two months or so, all it did was “search” for a GPS signal, never finding one. At least not until two days ago.
Honestly, I was ready to throw the thing away. It was a wasted $50 or so. At times, I wondered if I was living too far out in the country for it to find a satellite signal.
After all, there are parts of our region where cellphone signals are nonexistent. So maybe the same thing happens with a GPS signal? Who knows.
Then something strange happened on Sunday. The GPS system found a signal. Suddenly it (or the artificial intelligence female voice) was talking to me again, and giving me directions on how to reach the Bluefield Daily Telegraph offices. “Turn around when you can,” she said repeatedly, as I was going the opposite direction of Bluefield.
No, I didn’t turn around. Despite her repeated calls for me to do so. Yes, I put in the newspaper’s address last year when I bought the GPS system — it was marked down on discount at a local big box store.
Yep. The fact that it was deeply discounted could have something to do with it not working correctly. But at the time it seemed like too good of a deal to pass up.
At this point, you may be asking the obvious question. Why not use my cellphone instead?
Yes, I know that the cellphone also has a built in GPS system. The phone does the same thing as the stand-alone GPS system. (But the female voice sounds different on the phone, I might add).
Still, the GPS system has a bigger screen, and using it doesn’t drain the phone’s battery or push me over the ever-limited data cap.
Plus, after countless updates, just about every app on the cellphone undergoes some type of change. So once you figure out how to use one app, it is updated and then you have to figure out what all of the changes are.
Nothing is simple. And I have found that the GPS system on the phone is a little bit more complex than the stand-alone system I bought on discount at the local big box in Princeton.
So buying the cheap GPS system made sense at the time.
Little did I know back then that the little contraption would spend all summer searching for a GPS signal. Now it is working. Or at least it has worked for the last two days. So it is official. I now know how to get to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
In fact, the soothing voice gave me step-by-step directions Tuesday morning about how to reach U.S. Route 52, and then Bluefield Avenue, and ultimately my destination — the newspaper office. She didn’t even tell me this time to “turn around when I can.”
I am tempted to cut her off. But if I do, will she ever work again? Or will she instead spend the next two months once again searching for a GPS signal?
Having a GPS system on hand is always helpful here in the mountains. There are still a lot of secondary roads and side roads in the region that I have never been on.
And, of course, one of the primary benefits of having a GPS system is when you have to travel out of town to a city, state or community that you may not be familiar with. But the GPS system also needs to work if you are to find your intended destination.
You’ve got to love technology, particularly the kind that is significantly marked down in a discount bin.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
