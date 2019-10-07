A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Democratic-controlled House moving quickly on impeachment hearings and depositions in an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office:
• Can’t wait till we get to the trial part of this little happening. Democrats have some accounting to do. The public needs to know the CIA changed the rules about whistleblowers so secondhand information is allowed in August. How convenient, the more you know the smellier it gets — Sandra McC.
• I would like to see the House work this hard for the good of the American people. I would like to see this. They have lost touch with the people. As the old saying goes, seems they cut their nose off to spite their face. They are not working for the citizens of this great nation. They have their own agenda, not ours at heart — Clarence Mc.B.
• Just hope when all said and done some people get locked up and have this plus the other scam took out of the pusher pocket — Jessie B.
• And how much taxpayer money will this cost. We have veterans homeless. We have children being trafficked. We have elderly needing solutions so they can have both medication and food at the same time. And these Dems decide to put money out on this over a phone call after they already threw away our money on the crazy Russian Gate. OMG. Where are the priorities regarding what they were elected for. To represent the citizens of the U.S., not their personal opinion to smear for the upcoming election — Annie B.
On a story about a Bluefield man getting the maximum sentence for the sexual assault of a minor:
• One to five years? This poor child is scarred for life. They will relive this daily and he gets a slap on the wrist. How is this justice? — Rebecca K.
• Is the child going to recover and never think about what happened to her in one to five years? No! Let the punishment fit the crime. He made the decision to ruin a child’s life. Let the judge rule and the laws changed to where people who do this are either put to their death or never see sunlight again in their life while they rot in prison — Bev A.
On a story about an ex-Dallas police officer being found guilty of murder in a high-profile case, and the question of whether you agree with the jury’s verdict:
• No, I do not agree with the verdict. She did exactly what she was trained to do, and she should not be punished for that. It was an unfortunate accident, even the investigators had a hard time finding the apartment. If I came into my house and someone came down the hall toward me, they would be history, too — Nilene B.
• Negligent homicide. Probation and loss of job — George S.
• Police officers are held to a higher standard in shootings than private citizens, as it should be. She failed to follow her training. She reacted wrong, killed a man, 10 years is not bad for what she (did) — Tony S.
• First off, I do feel bad for her. Those few seconds destroyed someone else’s life, and her own. I agree with the decision. She pulled a weapon and fired twice. If you do that, your intention is to kill the other person — Neal V.
• Yes, unless she was on major drugs, plastered, then that story she told that was unreal, of her thinking she was in her own place was true! Now, I have seen some people walk out in the parking lots and put their keys in the wrong car doors! So yeah could have happened but 99 percent chance he knew her, or something she didn’t want revealed! Or a hate crime! The man’s life was taken from him and his family whom I’m sure loved him — Lilly C.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission discussing hiring armed security for the courthouse:
• So take a job from a man that needs it to give it to a man drawing a state retirement. Oh yea for the people, whatever — Tony S.
• Isn’t the courthouse filled with officers already? With court and the sheriffs department downstairs? — Rusty R.
• This raises a question I have had since 9/11. Why in the world do we have all the locked doors and high security at the courthouse? Other than the city police department and the State Police headquarters, this should be the most secure building in the county. When we do these things in my opinion the terrorists have won. I am aware of the argument about protection from the nut with a gun. One huge problem with that. These shootings are overwhelmingly committed by employees. Guess who doesn’t pass through security at the courthouse? — Bill C.
