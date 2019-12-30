A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On stories about House Democrats approving two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump:
• Congrats to the disgraceful Democratic Party that has succeeded in wasting three years, and countless taxpayer dollars on factless articles of impeachment. You have now opened the door for this to happen to every future administration. You have succeeded in watering down the criteria needed to impeach a duly elected president. Sadly, it’s been done on a premise of political revenge. You have ushered in a new political era where impeachment has been weaponized. Shame on you! I’m disgusted frankly — Chris H.
• Not to worry there is no way 67 percent of senators will vote him out. Nice way to waste time and money. Can you now get back to doing your jobs? — Ed M.
• Just the Democrat side of the House, no Republicans voted for the impeachment. There was only two Democrats who voted against this political farce against the president. — Jim R.
• Won’t pass the Senate. Just like it didn’t with Bill Clinton — Heather P.
On a story about Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, ruling that Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions have no legal effect, and that the counties must comply with any gun control measures passed by the Democratic-controlled Virginia General Assembly:
• Most of you commenting do not even live in Virginia. I dare anyone to take my guns. I am not a criminal nor should I be treated like one. The Second Amendment gives me my right and Virginia constitution also states I have the right to bear arms. Criminals are not giving up a gun so neither am I — Susan W.
• Hard to figure out why anyone would even dare give up your rights thinking that the Virginia governor would even be the least bit concerned about what you or I might be confronted with and not be able to defend ourselves!! Guarantee we will be left with nothing! — Allen A.
• In the Commonwealth of Virginia, state law always supersedes local law. This is nothing new — Donald Z.
• Sorry bud, the state gave away discretion on the enforcement of laws when they allowed localities to form their own police. Virginia code 15.2-1704 — Justin E.
• The Virginia AG needs to understand that the new gun laws the Virginia government has passed will have no legal effect because they cannot nullify the U.S. Constitution — Sam B.
• It is apparent we have a lot of communist in our Virginia government. We the people are tired of the politicians turning their backs on the American citizens, and taxing us to death. We are also tired of all the corruption. Vote all Democrats out of office — Dena M.
On a story about Virginia Democrats proposing a bill to end the Lee-Jackson holiday:
• Now I am super glad we separated from Virginia and became West Virginia. Lordy Virginia has become a PC state and sweating all the small stuff. Wonder why they aren’t working on real problems like jobs, homelessness, infrastructures such as bridges and highways, human trafficking, drug epidemic, affordable housing. Well the list could go on and on — Annie B.
• I’ve always loved Virginia because my dad grew up there, my grandparents are buried there, but this stuff they are doing now makes me ashamed — Rita B.
• That’s so stupid. What is wrong learning about our history, even having a day off to celebrate Jackson’s Birthday. We learn from our history, so it is not related — Betsy B.
• I am (a) local government employee and it is shameful and embarrassing to tell the citizens of the county that we will be closed for this reason. I very much hope that this passes. It is long past overdue — Kathryn D.
On a story about a new federal law raising the legal smoking age to 21:
• I bet all those kids that started smoking at 18 but haven’t turned 21 yet will quit smoking immediately. Just like all those gun restrictions keep guns out of Chicago — Chris K.
• Let me get this straight. You have to be 21 before you’re mature enough to smoke a cigarette, but at 18 you’re mature enough to sacrifice your life defending our country? — Bill C.
• I agree with this, but also think age 21 should be military age — Jennie R.
• Another ax to freedom. As a 60 plus nonsmoker, this worries me. At some point, these inbred politicians that rob people of their freedoms will get kicked out and better-educated ones will be elected — Rick T.
