If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all

With August, my birth month, quickly approaching, I’ve found myself reflecting on my life thus far. While I still have much to learn, emphasis on the much, I have already learned quite a lot.
Of this, I’ve learned how to have thick skin. While I may have been touchy in my younger years, now it takes a lot to make me mad or offend me. I can take a lot, including hateful emails, angry phone calls and more, but what I cannot take is the actions of many people in America.
I remember America being a much quieter place when I was younger. I remember gas being below $2 dollars a gallon, eggs being a dollar and change, and political lines not being so hostile.
When did Americans forget that we all live in the same country? Democrats and Republicans continuously fighting and acting like animals are absolutely sickening me.
Do we not live in the same country? Do we not live in a free country? Then why can we not act like it?
I’m not sure if Americans have forgotten, or if they are simply ignoring it, but the First Amendment states that as Americans we have the freedom of religion, speech, press, peaceful assembly, and the right to petition the government. What this does not say is that we are free to force others to agree with us and force our beliefs on someone else.
On June 29, a journalist was attacked by the Antifa group, according to The American Spectator website. He was beaten, hit with eggs, quick-drying cement, and had his camera stolen from him. The attack was unprovoked and sent him to the hospital.
This isn’t the only time that Antifa has attacked an innocent bystander. With Antifa as radical left and the group “Proud Boys” as radical right, attacks have been made by both sides.
When did we become people who are triggered and offended by others who have opinions different from our own? America began so that we could all freely have our own beliefs and do so peacefully.
Our founding fathers would be disgusted if they saw us today. With the pure hate that is coming from both sides, enough is enough.
When our beliefs start bullying and attacking those who oppose our viewpoints, our country is no longer free.
As an American can I not view one way and live safely? Can I not affiliate with one political party and still peacefully coincide with those on the opposite of me? It’s far overdue that we realize we are in this country together and we start working toward a better future rather than trying to tear America apart.
In America, your race, your gender, your religion and your political beliefs do not make you any better than another. As Americans, we are all equal. No one is better or lesser than another.
Something that made me absolutely sick is Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. The committee all but cussed at Mueller and that is not what America is about. When you scream and yell at someone and don’t give them time to speak, that is not freedom.
Your freedom does not allow you to cause harm to others. For example, you have absolutely no right what so ever to harm the men and women of law enforcement.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 106 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2018. Of these men and women, 55 of them died as a part of felonious acts. When men and women law enforcement officers kiss their families goodbye in the mornings they shouldn’t be worried that it will be the last time they do so.
While they sacrifice every day to protect us we should do all we can to protect them. They in no way should be suffering at the hands of those who are disgruntled.
Americans shouldn’t be afraid to have discussions about their beliefs for fear that they will be harmed for their views. It’s time we leave our pity parties and mature.
You can respect someone who is the opposite of you but if they are belligerently attacking you it’s hard to do so.
Founding Father George Washington was emphatically against the creation of political parties. While I believe that political parties are a right, I agree with his beliefs that political parties can harm the country.
In his farewell speech, Washington said the creation of political parties, “serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration.
It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection,” according to the Mount Vernon website.
An important rule to remember, that my parents drilled into my head, is if you have nothing nice to say, say nothing at all.
Before you act out against someone who doesn’t agree with you, remember, are you for America or are you for yourself?
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the DailyTelegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at @BDTCoppola
