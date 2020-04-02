If you can fly over W.Va., you can fly just about anywhere

Every once in a while, I’m lucky enough to see something remarkable in the skies. Years ago, I saw and heard a vintage B-17 bomber take off from the Mercer County Airport. I was living in Brushfork then, and I heard that bomber’s roar before I saw it hoisting itself into the sky. The idea of hundreds of those bombers passing overhead at once was mind blowing.
Not all of the amazing aircraft we see over our region are historic. One day I was driving to an assignment in Claypool Hill, Va., when an F-16 fighter roared down a valley along Route 460. In less than a second, it was gone. I’ve also seen jets going down the Kanawha Valley near Montgomery when I was working for the weekly newspaper there. I kept watching for it the rest of the day.
Then there was the time when I got a really close look at some jets. I think it was more than 30 years ago when I started working for the Daily Telegraph. I was living in Bluefield, but my parents were still residing in Kanawha County. I tried to go see them about every two and three weeks, so early one Saturday morning I was driving up Interstate 77 toward South Charleston.
I think it was summertime, and the weather was gorgeous that day. When I was near the town of Chelyan, I had the rare moment of having I-77 to myself. That moment was gone in an instant.
Suddenly, two jet fighters popped out of the valley and flew right over my car! The flyover passed in a second, but for that flash of a second I saw the fighters’ engine intakes and their markings. I later guessed that they were A-7 Corsairs.
What were two Corsairs doing that morning roaring over my car? I never found out, but I’m guessing that the pilots were on a training exercise. Maybe I was a convenient target for a practice sneak attack. If that was the case, their exercise worked.
It turns out that the Air Force has training flights over West Virginia and Virginia all the time. Not long ago, some people in Athens shot a phone video of what looked like a C-17, a huge aircraft capable of hauling tons of cargo and paratroopers. I asked Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout about it since he’s a pilot and a retired U.S. Army Colonel.
He told me that the C-17’s crew was probably practicing approaches to the Mercer County Airport; Athens is a good spot to get such a fix. Now, the plane wasn’t going to try landing at the county airport because it’s way too heavy, but practicing runway approaches and navigation over West Virginia is good thanks to the mountainous terrain. Our mountains are also good places for practicing low-level approaches. Imagine Luke Skywalker going down the Death Star’s trench as it dropped a proton torpedo down that one exhaust port. It’s basically the same idea.
I suspect that the crews of other aircraft are using West Virginia’s mountains as a training area. About three months ago, I was standing on my porch near Princeton when a huge twin-rotor Osprey flew overhead. I had seen pictures of them before, but seeing one with my own eyes was like seeing a flying saucer. I’ve been told that UFOs are often seen over our region, but I’ve never been lucky enough to spot one; however, I have been lucky enough to see what I’m sure was an F-14 Tomcat in Wythe County, Va.
Spotting an exotic aircraft like an Osprey or an F-16 over Mercer County isn’t a sign that martial law is being declared or anything like that. Their crews are practicing the special skills they need to operate in other countries. Dane Rideout told me that if you can fly over West Virginia, you can fly just about anywhere else. I understand that more than one person in the military has dubbed West Virginia “Afghanistan with trees,” so it makes sense that pilots would be trained here.
I’ll keep looking up whenever I hear a strange noise in the sky. Maybe it won’t be a UFO, but it could be a C-17 practicing approaches to the Mercer County Airport or some other aircraft. I’ll settle for a C-17.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.