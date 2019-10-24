If I concentrate, I can still hear grandfather's voice

I found some old photographs; they were stuffed into a compartment on a desk we had set up in the office at home. Some were old, possibly from the 70s or 80s, stiff Polaroids and clumsily cut images of people, trees and animals. A few were newer, memories that I personally remembered.
My grandmother had sent the photos to me, knowing that I would enjoy them. They were mostly images of my grandfather, a retired coal miner that passed away from lung cancer in 2007, God rest his soul. His name was Shirley Gene, and he was the kindest man I had ever known.
To be honest, I had completely forgotten about the photographs. They were too awkwardly shaped to put into frames. The morning I rediscovered them, I spent a few minutes shuffling through the stack.
A few had my mother, her sister and brother when they were young. I was reminded again just how much my mother and I look alike, which I don’t consider a bad thing.
However, as I had noted, most were pictures of my grandfather. He was laughing, sitting with friends, posing with his children and there was one, a memory I remember clear as day, of him in the living room of our trailer.
My uncle Dean had come to visit, and he had Sarah Anne, the newest baby, on his lap. You could only see the back of my blonde head, but my grandfather was perched on the arm of the couch, grinning at the camera. He looked exactly like I remembered him, all weathered face and skinny limbs.
It made me think of the interactions I loved the most with my grandfather. I’d huff into the living room, he’d turn away from the NASCAR race or Bob Ross show and he’d ask me, “What’s wrong, Alley Cat? Who’s being mean now?” And I’d answer, “Billy Ray,” or “Sarah,” or sometimes even, “Nana.”
My grandfather would fold his hands on his lap and just go, “Well,” in a drawn out syllable. He’d pause and say, “I guess we’re not taking them with us then.” I’d look at him in confusion, asking, “Take them with us where?” He would smile and respond, “Out to get the ice cream of course!” Then we’d be off, flying up to Sunamco in the green S-10, blasting “Hotel California” loud as it would go.
I remember too that, like most old people in southern West Virginia, my grandfather kept a garden.
He’d grow tomatoes, lettuce and cucumbers as long as your hand. He had a cactus patch and rows of hollyhocks that bloomed so colorful in the spring that you would’ve thought the rainbow had been squeezed right out onto our hillside.
The things I loved the most though were the sunflowers. Bright, yellow sunflowers, taller than a grown man, with heads like dinner plates. My grandfather planted those sunflowers right outside my window, a whole half a garden of them.
On summer days, I would wake up and look right out at the little suns growing between our house and the neighbor’s fence. He planted them there because I loved them. Yellow is still my favorite color to this day.
It’s been 11 years since my grandfather passed away, and if I concentrate, I can still hear his voice. I hate that he missed my graduations, my wedding, but I know he’s out there somewhere. He’s relaxing on a pearly bank, enjoying an Old Mikwaukee and fishing the afternoon away.
For now, for me, I’ll just store the photographs away carefully. I’ll keep collecting memories and, one day, I’ll get to share them with him again. Until then, the most I can do is smile at the thoughts and go on my way.
Maybe eat a bowl of soup beans, sit on the porch a little while and think of home.
Kilie Pauley is a copy editor for the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at kmullins@bdtonline.com.
