For those of us who grew up in small country churches, the congregations were generally very small, 20 people, maybe 30 or more on a good-weather Sunday morning.
Many who attended were family members, a tradition passed down through one or two or more generations. Others were friends, of course, living nearby.
Revivals would often bring in more people, especially with a good preacher, one who could deliver a sermon with the energy, animation and enthusiasm to keep people’s attention, and keep them awake.
In those days, boring preachers were not exactly inspiring.
Of course, the congregation was happy when visitors came, especially on a Sunday morning. After all, one of the purposes of a church is to try to get as many people as possible to attend. Preachers used to do a lot of visiting and socializing to that end, as did some church members.
Churches often held community social events to try to draw people in.
Conversations among the church members themselves on occasion turned to exactly who they would, or should, visit.
The list was usually routine and acceptable, mostly neighbors who they saw as good, friendly people, but who did not attend church regularly, if at all.
But at one point, someone, I think it was my mother, suggested a visitation to a certain man who was a known sinner to them. That is, he loved a drink or two, or more. And he had a reputation for cussin’ and visiting beer joints.
Well, most of them were opposed to such a visit. After all, he’s a sinner and probably would not welcome good Christian women into his home. So what’s the point?
My mother pointed out that Jesus himself spent a considerable amount of time with sinners as well as the poor, often dining with them, which was a huge no-no in those days.
I don’t remember which one said this, but it was something along the lines of, well, my goodness, what if we visit and he actually comes to church? Wouldn’t people talk about us, having such a sinner in our church?
And what if some people in the congregation don’t like the idea of a known sinner being in our church?
At that point, my mother asked them that just who in the church is not a sinner.
Yes, somebody said, we are all sinners, but it’s not big sins.
“Is there a difference?” she asked.
They contemplated and decided, that, well, no, sin is sin.
In the end, I don’t think they ever visited the man, or at least I never saw him in church. Maybe he didn’t go because he would not feel welcome. After all, a real sinner actually going to church? A church is for the righteous people only, right?
Besides, what would people think?
The reason this topic came up was that I recently saw a real-life situation where a church would not open its doors to help a family in need.
I’m not going to mention any names, of course, but this family did need some temporary help, and the doors to the church were locked.
The doors to the fellowship hall were locked as well.
When attempts were made to find someone from the church who had the authority to open the doors, a question came up regarding a little apprehension about allowing people in who may not be regular church-goers and unknown to the congregation.
Or maybe known to the congregation, at least by reputation, but not wanted?
Fortunately, in this case, a couple of people not in the family got involved and one starting calling until she reached a person who was a member of the church.
Finally, authority was given to at least open up the fellowship hall so the family would have restrooms to use.
The doors to the church remained locked.
I don’t know. Maybe I am out of touch with things these days.
But I grew up in the church and always considered it open to anyone and, yes, even sinners, just as my mother said.
I also grew up believing, and still do, that nobody’s perfect. We all sin, big ones and little ones.
If a church is not open to sinners, then who in the world is it open to?
Or do some people in church these days think having a sinner inside somehow taints the church, and them?
If that’s the case, all churches would be completely empty.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.