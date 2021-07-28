I will never apologize for voting in person at a local polling precinct

I was amused by one of the Facebook comments posted a few months ago about one of my earlier columns.
Normally I just ignore comments of that nature, but this one was peculiar enough to at least spend a few minutes here talking about it in this column space.
It was more or less critical of me for voting in person at a local polling precinct during the pandemic.
Apparently, you aren’t supposed to vote in person at a polling precinct during a pandemic. I didn’t realize that. I guess only early voting and absentee voting by mail is allowed now?
Gosh. It’s hard to keep track anymore of how fast things keep changing.
Everything that once made a lot of sense has now been called into question. Like casting a ballot in person at your local polling precinct.
I’m a creature of habit who doesn’t take particularly well to change. At least not the whiplash level of change that we’ve seen over the past 16 months or so courtesy of the pandemic and bad politicians who made a difficult situation even more cumbersome.
I will never apologize for casting a ballot at a local polling precinct — pandemic or not. Nor will I ever apologize for voting.
I don’t vote early by mail and I don’t do in-person early voting because I simply prefer the tradition of casting a ballot in person at my local polling precinct on election day. No, it doesn’t need to be 24-hour voting either. I’m perfecting fine with the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m poll times.
Voting is the American thing to do after all, or at least it used to be.
Can I even trust the U.S. Postal Service to get a ballot by mail to its intended destination on time? I don’t know about you, but mail delivery seems to be getting slower and slower and the hours of operation at my local post office are getting shorter and shorter.
I’m just saying. As the world around us gets crazier seemingly by the minute, mail delivery has gotten even slower.
So no, I won’t trust my ballot with the mailman, at least not for now.
I don’t mind a long line at the polling precinct, although lately that hasn’t been much of a problem. Does anyone even vote anymore? No wonder our country is in the shape that it’s currently in.
•••
Yep. I’m a dinosaur. And I’m proud to admit it.
I like the old, logical way of doing things.
I’ll take a DVD over streaming any day. I prefer talking in person (or at least via text messaging) than fighting with some troll on a social media forum. And if I’m going to watch a movie or a television show, it must be on a big screen high-definition television, not on my cellphone or a smaller computer screen.
That’s no way to watch a movie.
If I need groceries, I just go to the local grocery store. I don’t order the groceries online and then wait for them to be delivered to me. That just feels wrong.
I still have a post office box, and I still write checks when needed.
I still consider infrastructure to be roads, bridges, broadband, water and sewer.
And yes, I vote in person at my local polling precinct.
Anymore, I just ignore so much of the nonsense I hear coming from the television. And I cringe every time I hear a so-called celebrity or sports figure telling me how I should be living my life.
I’m also still an advocate of common sense, but it seems to be all but extinct here in the year 2021.
In fact, some of the things that the bad politicians are saying in those big cities are not representative of rural America.
Life is different here in the mountains.
I hate it when folks who aren’t from our area write and say demeaning things about our beautiful region.
Sadly, it happens all too often when a big city reporter comes to the area with a pre-conceived perception of Appalachian and an agenda that normally results in a story — whether in print, online or television — that is all-too-often not accurate or flattering about our region.
They just don’t get life in the country.
Things are much simpler here than they are in the big city. And that’s the way we like it.
Yes. I’ll keep voting in person at the local polling precinct until Washington tells me I am no longer allowed to do that.
I hope that day never comes.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.