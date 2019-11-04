I still dream of being behind the wheel of a Greyhound

It was a big day for a little boy.
Aunt Ebb and I were going to board a Greyhound bus and make a long and winding trip to visit relatives in Logan, which at the time was a major excursion.
We were also going to visit the statue of Devil Anse Hatfield, the patriarch of the family that feuded with the McCoys. Aunt Ebb was very excited about that.
I can’t remember how old I was and only remember a few visions of the overall trip, like a vague image of one of the relatives we were visiting and the house she lived in.
But two extended memories established themselves with strong anchors.
The statue itself is one, and I stood right in front of it in a cemetery, looking up at the man as Aunt Ebb told me the story.
Well, I guess it serves as a tombstone since it marks his grave, and I remember wondering how he survived the feud to live to be rather old.
He looked like a tough old man, Aunt Ebb said, and she said it in a way with no small measure of respect.
She admired toughness, and sticking to your guns, both figuratively and literally.
She said she figured old Devil Anse had done what he thought was right. But the main impact of the trip and what made it such a big day had to do with the bus ride itself.
For one thing, it was the first memory I have of riding one of those big, beautiful passenger buses that once were commonplace here and around the country.
Greyhound and Trailways were household names.
I think it was Aunt Tham who dropped us off at the bus station in Bluefield. It may have been Princeton, but I just don’t remember if Princeton had a bus station.
I do remember being in the Bluefield bus station on Bland Street several times on various trips later on.
To a young child, those buses were gigantic, and the seats were large and comfortable.
We sat up front because Aunt Ebb said she liked talking to the bus driver.
I remember sitting by the huge window, well above the highway, enjoying a new perspective of the road and everything along it.
The bus made me feel secure and safe as the driver expertly handled the big machine along the winding road, taking me to a different world than the one I had experienced before on a trip to Roanoke.
I loved every mile of it, especially the stops along the way, watching people get on and off, all seeming to be happy, the sounds of the bus as it pulled out, cruised and stopped.
Aunt Ebb and the bus driver probably talked the entire way, and that made me feel even more at home.
But what I remember about the bus ride more than anything else is the fact that for the first time in my life I had a distinct ambition for a particular occupation when I grew up.
Oh, I had fantasized about being a Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a frontiersman, but this was more like a calling, a realistic and serious desire. I wanted to be a Greyhound bus driver. I had no doubt about it.
The uniform and hat were neat, I thought, and he had such a command of a very large vehicle. He handled it effortlessly, as if he were pushing a grocery cart.
He was also nice, greeting everyone when they boarded and saying goodbye when they left, and it was genuine, not just superficial motions and words.
He meant it. Or at least that’s what I perceived and Aunt Ebb later told me what a nice man he was. I remember thinking about how great it would be to do nothing but drive a bus, talk to people, get them to where they want to go, take care of their safety, make friends, be respected, and be in control of a big bus in the process.
And being very proud of it all.
Along the way the ambition was swallowed up by the many twists and turns my life took on other roads, and the days of the popular use of Greyhound and Trailways for travel have faded.
But I can still see that bus driver and experience the thrill of that ride just like it happened yesterday. And I still dream of being behind the wheel.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
