I'm sticking with glitter and sparkling lights over a tree

We are officially in the countdown to Christmas now that Thanksgiving has come and gone. Glitter, ribbon, lights and the works are filling every inch of space.
I love to look at decorations and I am mesmerized by the festive lights. Small twinkling lights on strings continue to captivate me even at 23 years old.
The older I get the more I continue to form my own opinions and the more I think about things I took for granted when I was younger. One opinion I have that has proven to be controversial in conversation is that I am not a fan of Christmas trees.
Real pine trees are something I cannot be around due to my asthma and my body’s strong aversion to the evergreens. Even smelling an artificially scented pine candle can and has sent me into violent asthma attacks, so this is one reason I am not fond of them.
The second reason I don’t like Christmas trees comes with a small history lesson. If you know me then you know that I am wholeheartedly in love with history.
Prior to Christ’s coming, the evergreen tree held high importance as a symbol. Pine trees were displayed in the homes of ancient cultures in the belief that they could ward away witches and the like, according to the History Channel website.
Another reason that ancient people displayed evergreen trees is rooted in the religious belief that the sun, the star at the center of our solar system, was a god. To the ancient people during the winter solstice, the sun god would become very weak and at the end of this solstice, he would begin to regain strength.
To remind them that their god would soon return and replenish the fauna people would set up evergreen trees and boughs, the History Channel says. There are countless beliefs in history by the Celts, Romans, Egyptians, Vikings and many more that evergreens were a symbol of their gods.
Now while I am endlessly fascinated by history and folklore and love to learn about these historic beliefs, I’m just not keen on setting up my own evergreen symbols.
While I’ve never personally known someone to set up a pine tree to honor their sun god, I know that people of all cultures and faiths set up trees every year. If people wish to do so, then by all means, set up your trees. We do live in America after all, and we aren’t called the land of the free for no reason.
I’m also aware that people can participate in activities, such as Christmas trees, and have completely different intentions. For example, someone could set up a Christmas tree in their Christian faith, and that’s fine.
I realize that things can be done with different intentions and be completely harmless, such as celebrating Halloween, which has sinister roots.
Another issue that I have with Christmas trees is the commercialization of the holiday celebration. In Christianity, Christmas is the annual celebration of Christ’s birth and the remembrance of God sending his son to Earth as a man.
I personally don’t see the connection of honoring Christ and setting up a tree in your home. It leaves me scratching my head and wondering how much the large corporations have commercialized our holiday.
The same thing occurs on Easter with the focus of the holiday often being the Easter bunny rather than Christ. Rather than teaching children, and adults, about Christ’s resurrection from the grave, instead the story of a giant rabbit that delivers candy is told.
It should be no surprise to you at this point that my parents never taught me about Santa, the Easter bunny or the tooth fairy. Instead, they told me the stories of Christ and that they were the ones to buy me gifts.
Does any of this matter if you make the sole and largest focus of these holidays Christ? No, I don’t think so. If you are teaching your children about the Savior and on the side giving them toy bunnies or Santa hats, then what harm could it do?
The issue I have is where people replace Christ with fictional holiday characters entirely.
It also irks me when the word Christmas is spelled with an X rather than Christ’s name. It has bothered me since I was small and I suspect it will continue to bother me into my adulthood.
Ultimately, if you want to set up a tree, if you want to dress as a giant rabbit, the choice is yours. As for me, I’ll stick with glitter and sparkling lights.
