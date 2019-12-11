I'm now dependent on the early morning caffeine boost

I knew this day would eventually come, and now it is here.
I put it off for as long as I could, but now I have conceded defeat. I’m officially a morning coffee drinker. And sometimes a late evening coffee drinker as well.
That’s right. One of the first things I do each morning after getting out of bed is prepare a hot cup of coffee.
I need the warm caffeine boost to help get myself moving during these cold fall (and winter is fast approaching) mornings.
I could have bought a new coffee machine and all, but I decided to keep it simple. Mom never used a coffee machine, so I figure I won’t either. I find it is simpler to prepare just a single cup of coffee each morning.
Mixed with three creams and three sugars, it provides just the necessary caffeine jolt I need to start moving each morning.
This is now a routine part of my morning, and usually the first thing I do upon getting out of bed.
Of course, there is a downside to this as well. First, after drinking a hot cup of coffee each morning, I can usually go another 10 or 15 minutes before starting breakfast. But the clock is ticking, and time isn’t a luxury on a work day.
So, even if I’m not ready just yet for breakfast, I still have to start it shortly after getting my morning caffeine fix. Otherwise, I won’t have enough time to shower, get dressed for work and hit the road.
It still takes about 10 minutes to get to work, regardless of whether I travel through Virginia or West Virginia. So I have to factor travel time for the morning commute into my schedule as well.
Thus waiting an extra hour or so before preparing breakfast simply isn’t an option. Ironically, at the time of this writing, I am now enjoying my second morning breakfast. I had breakfast at home, and now again at work.
I had no idea that a generous serving of pancakes, sausage and bacon would be waiting for us in the newsroom until I got here.
The next, and perhaps more significant downside, is the fact that my morning caffeine boost will wear off by the noon hour.
So all of that extra morning energy is soon exhausted. A small price to pay I guess for the early morning caffeine boost.
I guess around the noon hour or so I could swing through the drive-through window of McDonald’s or Hardee’s and get another hot cup of coffee, but I’m hoping to limit my consumption to no more than two cups a day.
One in the morning, and one after work at night — at least on these cold nights.
Is it a good idea to be drinking all of this coffee? I don’t know. I guess it depends upon who you ask.
Some will say coffee is bad for you. But others will argue that there is no harm that will come from a few cups of coffee each day.
In a way, it is an extension of what I was already doing. Up until now, I was getting my daily caffeine fix from Diet Coke and other diet sodas.
Yep. I would drink multiple Diet Cokes a day. And sometimes I would keep drinking Diet Coke throughout the day. But that gets a little expensive after a while.
For example, the cost for a Diet Coke in the vending machine here at the office is $1.40.
Let’s just say that can get a little expensive after a couple of bottles are consumed within a week’s span.
I assume the older I get, the more caffeine I will need. But I guess it is just baby steps for now. Who knows? Come January I could find myself consuming multiple cups of coffee a day.
I hope it doesn’t get to that point.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens
