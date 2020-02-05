I'm ignoring the groundhog, and looking forward to more warmth

The groundhog has already spoken, and the furry little critter is predicting an early arrival of spring.
Well, at least one groundhog is. Punxsutawney Phil says an early spring is almost certain. But our own Concord Charlie, the fabled groundhog who is said to reside on the campus of Concord University, is predicting six more weeks of winter.
How about summer instead of spring or winter? Remember those gorgeous near 70 degree days we had back during the second week of January? To be exact, the Bluefield area recorded a new record high of 68 degrees on January 11. Or at least that was as high as the stubborn thermometer at the Mercer County Airport would go.
I do remember the digital thermometer inside of my Jeep Patriot showing a 70 degree reading on that particular afternoon.
It was a gorgeous January day.
Folks were walking around outside wearing short sleeves and summer attire. It was a perfect late spring or early summer day in January.
Yep. I never thought I would see a day in January when it would hit (at least unofficially) 70 degrees outside.
If you were wondering, the previous record for that particular day was 67 degrees set way back in 1937.
So obviously it was an unseasonably warm January back in 1937 as well.
What does that tell us? Well, apparently the weather was a little wacky 83 years ago as well. It has happened before, and it will likely happen again.
Our 2020 January heat wave lasted for about five or six consecutive days before Old Man Winter finally emerged from his premature slumber.
And now it is warm again. But winter will apparently attempt to make another comeback toward the week’s end with cooler temperatures and snow in the forecast. But will it last? Or could another 60 degree day be just around the corner?
The different groundhogs out there aren’t in agreement about this.
According to an ancient European tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, it means winter will continue for another long six weeks. If the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, spring is all but guaranteed to arrive early, according to the popular folklore.
The two most recognized groundhogs are our own Concord Charlie, and, of course, the nationally known Punxsutawney Phil. You also have Staten Island Chuck in New York, General Beauregard Lee in Georgia and Jimmy the Groundhog in Wisconsin.
I’m sure there are some other groundhogs out there that I’m forgetting about. But those are the ones that come to mind at the moment.
If you don’t really believe in the whole groundhog thing, you always have the weatherman to fall back on. And the meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., are often more reliable than the groundhog.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been enjoying all of this lovely weather as of late. I’ll confess. I don’t like the snow. I also don’t like driving in the snow.
It’s simply not very fun when you live on a secondary road where finding a snowplow is as rare as a four-leaf clover.
Nope. I can live with six more weeks of spring, and then spring again. I also can deal with the colder nights as long as the days stay warm. And I have yet to meet anyone who is complaining about the lack of snow.
Everyone seems to be enjoying the lovely weather. Being able to walk outside, or into a store without having to wear or carry a coat, is an absolute blast.
I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t mind seeing a few more 60 degree days in February. I noticed the extended forecast is showing some 50 degree days again next week.
Maybe we can even try to shoot for another 70 degree day. That would certainly be nice.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s city editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
