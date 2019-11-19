Hurt feelings are becoming the newest American epidemic

What is it about people today? Hyper-sensitivity abounds, and seems to be on the increase. Some people think anything they don’t like, anything that makes them uncomfortable or offends their sensibilities, must be done away with so that it will never again disturb them. They seem to have little or no capability to deal with what makes them uncomfortable, or to just let it roll off and go on with their lives.
They harbor these feelings without realizing, or caring, that others may not agree with them. And other folks may, in fact, have just as strong feelings for it as the opposers have against it, and may even outnumber them.
All that matters, though, is that if it bothers them, it must be done away with. Period.
Examples abound, and in fact are things we observe on a daily basis. People complaining about things they don’t like, or that hurt their feelings has replaced baseball as the national pastime.
One example is a song from the1940s. It was very popular in those days, liked by millions of people, and it still is liked by lots of people. At the time it was recorded, “Baby It’s Cold Outside” was viewed merely as a cute, flirty song involving two people who like each other. It was part of the times, and not a peep of criticism was heard about it.
In the song, she stopped by to see him on a cold and snowy night. That made him happy. But then she begins to think maybe she should leave; he tries to persuade her to stay. They trade comments on that theme. That’s it.
The song was recorded by several big-named pairs in 1949, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year. Perhaps the best known is the recording by Dean Martin and a chorus of females.
But with today’s mood of hypersensitivity, the song is now looked at as a date-rape story, and so offensive that it must be forever banned from being listened to. By anyone. Ever.
A year ago, the song was pulled from the play list of some radio stations, because of this new rash of discomfort. And now, someone relatively new to the music scene has felt led to change those lyrics he thought were offensive.
Martin’s daughter, Deanna, and others, have criticized the re-wording, and she believes the changes are worse than the original lyrics.
Example number two is another song, this one from the animated children’s movie “Lady and the Tramp” from 1955, “The Siamese Cat Song.” Lady is a golden cocker spaniel who meets up with a mongrel dog who calls himself the Tramp. He is obviously from the wrong side of town. The story, however, is described by Amazon.com as “touching, raucous, exciting and energizing.”
Along the way in the film, two Siamese cats sing the song. However, it’s not the words of this song that sends some folks into their safe spaces, it’s the appearance of the cats.
You see in 1955, many or perhaps most children knew little or nothing about Siam, now Thailand. They didn’t know where it was or anything about the country or the animals that were named after it. So, the animators drew the cats to help the kids understand.
Old things are frequently viewed negatively, these days, so they need to be replaced. On the tablet containing the “New Ten Commandments” (bearing similarities to the worst aspects of the “Green New Deal”) is this one: “Thou shalt not mis-appropriate the culture of another person, or be disparaging of another culture.” The film apparently broke this commandment by making the Siamese cats look … Siamese.
Well, in today’s upside-down world this song and film, like elements of American history and our country’s traditions, has earned the disapproval of thousands or millions who react without ever attempting to understand that which they dislike.
It is easy to look at everything in the context of today, judging things by one’s own knowledge, beliefs and preferences. Doing so, however, is often a shallow and flawed pursuit.
Judging what someone wrote, said or did needs to be done with the knowledge of what that person actually meant, not just what someone else thinks they meant.
And it should be definitely done without one’s modern biases being the controlling influence. Evaluations of words and deeds from the past must be made in the context of when they were written, said or done. Context is not just important, it is crucial.
Yes, that takes some effort. But that effort is a learning experience that broadens and deepens our understanding, and makes us more complete beings who are better able to satisfactorily deal with things we otherwise would not correctly understand.
This lack of context produces many bad things, among which is the criticism of these two songs, one for its lyrics and the other for the accompanying visual. But when taken in context, they seem, and are, not troubling at all.
If we are to replace things from our country’s past with new ideas, we should at least make sure that we understand what we are replacing before casting them aside.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
