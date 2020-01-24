How much in life are we missing by not looking up at times

Everyday life can cause many people to simply go through the motions. From driving to work and checking the mail to more daily tasks, it’s easy to miss details.
When we get focused it’s easy to get tunnel vision. With this driven mindset, we tend to only look ahead, both literally and figuratively.
Recently I was on my way home when I spotted something I had never seen before. On the route that I took to and from work every day I had missed something large. How could I have possibly overlooked this?
High above the road was a basketball-sized wasp nest. Before you ask, no, I don’t know for certain that this was a wasp nest. As this round object was easily 50 feet off the road, I didn’t have the time to inspect it, but this isn’t the point.
The point is that I drove past this massive object hanging in front of my face twice a day and never once noticed it. I began to wonder how much else I’m missing just by not looking up.
We, as humans, can get swept up in our lives and forget to pay attention to what God is doing. We forget to see how God is protecting us, answering our prayers and interacting in our lives.
When life gets difficult we can get overwhelmed. It’s easy to fall on our knees in prayer asking for help, but how many times do you pray with the same fervency to thank God?
When was the last time you came before the King of Kings in prayer to simply thank Him for loving you?
If you had someone you cared about only reach out to you to ask you for things when they were in need would you feel truly loved or simply used? Thankfully, God doesn’t think this way, He loves us unconditionally, but he desires to hear from you in all times.
When you are happy, sad, stressed and angry, these are all times when God wants to hear from you.
Talking to God and praying also doesn’t have to be an elaborate production. Talking to God, our heavenly father, is just that, talking to your father. It’s as simple as having a conversation.
In Daniel chapter 4, we see King Nebuchadnezzar be cured of his madness by focusing his mind on God.
In this chapter, Nebuchadnezzar is punished for being prideful and haughty in his own accomplishments, to reprimand him God forces him to live like a beast for seven years.
Nebuchadnezzar was also looking for guidance in less than heavenly places in the form of Belshazzar, a magician who states that he can interpret the king’s dreams.
The king also seeks interpretation from other magicians, but it is only Daniel who can interpret it. Daniel interprets that the king’s dream is the explanation that of his upcoming punishment.
For seven years the king lived like a beast in the field until, “I, Nebuchadnezzar, lifted my eyes to heaven, and my understanding returned to me; and I blessed the Most High and praised and honored Him who lives forever,” as he says in Daniel 4:34.
The king continues praising God in Daniel 4:35 by saying “For His dominion is an everlasting dominion and His kingdom is from generation to generation.”
While I don’t expect that this will befall us anytime soon, this passage of scripture is just proof that by focusing our attention on the Lord, or looking up, we will draw closer to God.
To focus on what God is doing we have to stay in contact with Him. To do this we simply need to pray and read His word.
The most sure-fire way to hear from the Lord is to read the Bible.
When we hear from God our faith, or complete trust in God, is established.
Romans 10:17 says, “So then faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God.” The word of God is the written word or the Bible. By reading the Bible I promise that God will start to speak to you. God speaks to everyone differently so don’t compare your experience to someone else’s.
John 1:1 says “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” By reading the word we literally experience God’s presence as the word is God.
It’s funny how all of this was given to me simply by seeing a wasp’s nest. God truly works in mysterious ways.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
