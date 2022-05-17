The administration of President Joe Biden continues to rack up mistake after mistake, leaving him with approval ratings well below 50 percent.
Earlier missteps include the debacle in rushing out of Afghanistan, leaving 183 people dead, including 13 American military personnel, abandoning thousands of Afghani allies and Americans trapped there, and leaving behind a fortune in military equipment, which is now in the hands of the Taliban.
Then there is the situation at the southern border allowing tens of thousands of illegal immigrants to enter the country, and the federal government going after parents who dare to speak up about their children’s education.
As Russia announced its intention to invade Ukraine without provocation, and then did it, the United States twiddled its thumbs and gave only weak support to Ukraine. Now we find Russia destroying parts of that nation and killing civilians with abandon, and many countries are still buying their oil and gas from Russia.
This obviously helps Russian President Vladimir Putin at a time when hurting him is in order. And the U.S., as a net exporter of energy, could have helped in this effort by supplanting Russia as the preferred provider of energy sources to those countries.
But Biden, as one of the first acts he performed after taking the oath of office, undid the acts of Donald Trump that made the U.S. a net exporter of energy after years of being dependent upon other countries.
The economy is still struggling, and the struggle is getting more difficult. The Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated that real GDP declined at an annual rate of 1.4 percent for the first quarter of 2022. Columnist Cal Thomas wrote last week that “Today the inflation rate is 8.5 percent, up from 7.9 percent in February and the largest year-over-year rise since 1982.”
Thomas continued, “On Tuesday, President Biden was in Ohio to announce his plan to fight inflation. His remarks were like blaming your credit card for excessive spending.”
He also noted that Biden claimed that the deficit has been reduced by his administration, although the $30 trillion debt has not been reduced. This claim, Thomas said, “has been fact-checked by several news organizations and the Congressional Budget Office and found to be mostly untrue.”
“And just as with the current widespread inflation in prices of food, energy, and other essentials,” wrote U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., “lower-income households can be hit hardest by surging formula prices. The U.S. Surgeon General’s office estimates that families typically spend $1,200 to $1,500 on infant formula in the first year.”
Griffith noted that the acute formula shortage was not unexpected. “Out-of-stock rates have been climbing for months. Furthermore, the formula manufacturer Abbott Nutrition shut down its factory in Sturgis, Michigan, and recalled some of its products in February after reports of hospitalizations and deaths of infants. These actions reduced supply.”
Yet, “the Biden Administration appears to have been taken by surprise, just as it has with most of the other crises taking place under its watch,” he continued.
While mothers struggle to find formula available at their normal retail locations, pallets of baby formula are being sent to the Mexican border, according to a Facebook video posted by Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.
“Empty shelves in America but full shelves at the border. Biden is sending pallets of baby formula to the border. This is what ‘America last’ looks like,” Cammack said. A photo she said was sent to her by a Border Patrol agent at the Ursula processing facility in Texas showed what the agent said was baby formula provided for illegal immigrants. The agent’s comment about this “disgusting” development was, “you will not believe this.”
And now that one social media platform is perhaps on its way to restoring uncensored speech, we have the federal government creating a department to focus on “disinformation” named the “Disinformation Governance Board” (DGB) within the Department of Homeland Security. Knowing whose administration created this and who will run the DGB makes one wonder if its name indicates it will be responsible for the creation and distribution of disinformation, or for finding and correcting disinformation.
Either way, this is not a proper function of a government agency in a country where speech — both favored speech and unfavored speech — is constitutionally protected.
What better way to overcome the freeing up of material posted on Twitter than to have a “respected” government agency labeling “unfavored speech” as “disinformation?”
Each of us is, and must be, responsible to collect ideas on matters of importance, consider all ideas, select those we believe and support them, without the “help” of the government, unless government actually helps by guaranteeing that all ideas are available to us.
As author and professor Jordan Peterson has said, “Free speech is not just another value. It’s the foundation of western civilization.”
And, how can the White House and the Department of Justice ignore the illegal mob rule attempts to intimidate Justices of the Supreme Court?
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., commented, "I don't mean to be uncharitable but sometimes I think President Biden just doesn't eat enough fiber" … “after 14 months, nothing is built, nothing is back, and nothing is better.”
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
