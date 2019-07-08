A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a woman being charged with DUI resulting in death in a McDowell County crash:
• This is a heartbreaking story for the family of this young man. I cannot understand why people continue to drink and drive — Stacy G.
On a story about Princeton Community Hospital announcing its plan to purchase Bluefield Regional Medical Center:
• Hopefully Bluefield (Regional) Medical (Center) will become a community hospital — Beckie M.
• Happy, Happy Days! I think? — Jack McG.
• That is great news — Ree F.
• Bluefield has been a lot better over the last couple of years. Let’s hope it stays that way and improves more — Jackson H.
• Well that will be a huge improvement for Bluefield. Princeton policies are better — Debbie B.
On a story about the first two debates for Democrats where the candidates clashed over health insurance, the economy and other topics:
• So refreshing to hear intelligence talking. None of them talked about just themselves, they was talking about trying to fix all of the wrong that this Republican and his administration has let happen. That one percent is no better than you and me. Let’s start voting for the people of the USA, not the one percent. Let’s get some of that tax break back, send every student to school and then onto college, without making them ever not being out of debt. My granddaughter told me kids, don’t want to get an education, for they know they will be paying a loan off forever. So sad. And yes she is in debt with one, but has lost all hopes of it being a fulfilled dream. So sad, this is America — Sue L.
• We definitely have to watch our pocketbooks with this bunch. They will definitely have theirs zipped tighter than a drum. They want to spend your money and hold on to their own — Zelma F.
• No matter the party you support, it’s important to become educated about both parties. Fact-checking reports this morning show the information discussed last night was true to partially true. Nothing was a blatant lie. Education is the key to making wise decisions and resisting con men — Shelia H.
• Hey, people! If you don’t watch, then you are dependent on the interpretation of the talking heads. Regardless of your party, you need to hear for yourselves what the candidates are saying. Or, you can just vote the way your spouse or friends tell you. Get educated! — Michelle F.
• Watched all I could stomach. Pretty much, it could be summed up by, we want to give you a lot of free stuff, abortion included and open the borders — John C.
• Tried to. What’s to hear but nine socialists talking over each other and the 10th should just change his party affiliation before a Hillary style hit squad comes after him. Turned it off and went to bed — Claire L.
• Watched it! Loved it! Will watch again tonight. I’ll vote for anyone who runs against Trump! Trump is an idiot! At least they all spoke truth, which is something this administration don’t know! — Joyce W.
On a story about police searching for a previously convicted sex offender who failed to update his registry status:
• There are roughly 60,000 people in Mercer County, right at 167 offenders, in a 41 square mile area. A 100 offenders live in the Princeton area. Unless he left state or someone is hiding him should be easy to catch — Richard H.
On a story about Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders conceding he’d raise middle class taxes as part of his universal health care plan:
• You would pay what you now pay for all your medical expenses (insurance, co-pays, emergency room visits, etc), and a tax if necessary. But when you are about to take a loved one into the hospital, you are not worrying about paying $1,000 in medical bills for any treatment. Remember, it works in Canada, Great Britain, Scandinavian countries, etc. and it can work here — Bill S.
• Raise taxes, take your guns! They are telling you what they are going to do to you and people will still vote for them! Totally amazing to me! — Terri S.
• See, what did I just say. Taxpayers will foot the bill. Democrats in Congress need to take a pay cut and pay for all this free stuff they keep talking about — Peggy P.
• Nothing is ever free. Not food, not housing, not college. People who want all this free stuff obviously don’t pay attention to the taxes they already pay, or they don’t pay taxes at all (because they are the ones getting all this “free” stuff) — Andy L.
Commented
