Hoping to avoid resolutions and hot weather in 2020

The year 2019 is coming to a close and with it a decade. I’ve learned a lot in this decade considering that at the beginning of it I was in middle school and now I’m an adult.
In this decade I’ve completed my schooling, both high school and college, I’ve lost and gained family members and I’ve taken on new outlooks of the world. For example, in 2009 I loathed the cold weather months and longed for the sweltering summer months.
Now, as 2019 is ending, I’ve enjoyed these colder temperatures. I don’t know if it’s because I prefer to wear sweaters or if it’s due to the fact that high temperatures make me physically ill, either way, I’ve changed my favorite season.
Brisk air and frosty wind make me feel more alive than the muggy, unbearable summer season. I now dread the peak vacation months and instead welcome the icy season.
Rather than staying up into the wee hours of the morning surfing the internet or reading, I instead prefer to be asleep at a reasonable time. I can attribute this to getting older, but really, I think it’s because I simply enjoy having a routine.
One thing that hasn’t changed apparently is me preferring the quiet than crowded areas. As you can see, I’ve always chosen books instead of overpopulated places.
As 2020 opens up the next chapter of our lives, I can’t help but dread the new year’s resolutions. Each year these resolutions include people excessively posting to social media stating that they’re going to completely change.
The phrase “new year, new me” will flood each social media platform in full force. While I don’t mind people bettering themselves, I can’t help but wonder how much is a sincere declaration and how much is a person feeling pressured by comparing themselves to others.
It’s easy to see someone that looks different than you and think, “If I looked like them I’d be happier.” It’s even easier to see someone with material objects that you like and think, “If I had those things I’d be happier.”
There’s a thick line between wanting to work hard to achieve new things and stating you’ll do so in an attempt to make you love yourself. Often I see women posting or stating that they will change themselves because they’re unhappy with either their looks, traits or situation, and think that by embarking on a new regiment, it will make them like themselves more.
Rather than being in the mindset of “I will like myself once I change,” women and men alike should think, “I will like myself at every stage of my life no matter where I am.”
The journey from adolescence into adulthood is a rough one and I am no exception. I have loved myself and I have hated myself, but as I go into 2020, I am determined to love myself more than I have before.
By making time to read the books I bought months ago, checking in with my mental health, and finally putting myself first, I’ve realized that the only person that can make me happy is myself.
Don’t get me wrong, I know I have the Lord, my family and my friends, but when it comes down to it, we have to rely on ourselves for happiness. To find happiness and to love yourself, you have to pay attention to yourself rather than put yourself on the back burner.
I’ve started paying more attention to myself and I’ve noticed things I never knew. For instance, I’ve noticed that I hear better out of one ear than the other, I prefer savory foods to sweets, and for some reason I keep getting holes in my cardigans near my wrists.
In a world where it’s easy to compare yourself to the lives that people project on social media, instead remember that you are a whole person and you don’t need any material objects to “have it all.”
You are enough as you are and God made you who you are for a reason. There’s no one else in the world quite like you and that is what makes you so special.
One of my favorite sayings is that God made the world and decided that it wasn’t complete without you. That makes my heart swell.
As you make your resolutions and enter into the new decade, make sure that you love yourself before you change yourself completely. I promise once you do the world will be a much happier place to live in.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com. Follow her at @BDTCoppola
