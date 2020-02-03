Hope was a reminder that we can enjoy our lives with humor and peace

Some people simply can’t be replaced at a particular job they do, regardless of how many try.
Well, some people can’t be replaced at all because they are one of a kind, and we all have known a few people like that.
This time of year, I always think of one person who was the best at a job he did. I don’t think anyone would disagree with that who ever saw him do the job. He was also one of a kind otherwise.
But many of us remember seeing him around this time, because this is when, once a year, he did that particular job.
Many have tried to replace him, all of them talented. But no one has really come close. By a means of measurement, he was the best.
Okay, movie fans may know who I’m talking about because the Academy Award show is set for Sunday.
Got it yet?
Well, I am talking about Bob Hope.
He hosted the show for many years and became the face of the Oscar telecast, and still is for those of us who remember him.
Anyone not familiar with Bob Hope should watch some of his monologues at the Oscars, or watch some of his movies or other TV shows.
He was always the same, always funny. His style, timing, wit and charming personality created a persona everyone loved.
Bob Hope never needed to use foul language or vulgarity for shock value to get a laugh. He didn’t need to.
And he could smoothly ridicule movie stars and the Hollywood scene in such a, well, non-threatening way, the subjects of his humor laughed as hard as anyone.
He also was fond of blasting politicians and being politically incorrect, but with a tongue-in-cheek, nudge-nudge style that offended no one.
At one Oscar telecast when Ronald Reagan, who never won an Oscar, was Governor of California, he said, “To all you losers, remember, there’s a bright side to all of this – you can still run for governor.”
Here’s one that is timeless: “I don’t know if the presidential candidates are running for the White House or Animal House.”
Hope was like the good-natured kid in class who was always happy and could make everyone laugh all the time.
I know. Some may prefer the more serious, biting humor that can often cross the line into cringe worthiness. But I don’t like to cringe. I like to laugh. I don’t like ridiculing. I like poking fun.
Hope never failed to make me laugh and his one-liners were always delivered flawlessly, especially when his humor was self-deprecating about never winning an award.
“Welcome to the Academy Awards — or as it’s known at my house, Passover.”
Or his views on all the nominees who always act like winning doesn’t really matter. You know, they invariably say what an honor it is just be nominated. Right ...
“The winners will take home an Oscar. The losers will all be presented with monogrammed do-it-yourself suicide kits,” Hope quipped in his opening monologue.
He also went well beyond the entertainment and political worlds.
“A bank is a place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don’t need it.”
His movies were always entertaining as well and he basically played himself, whether in the “Road” movies with Bing Crosby or in other comedies with Elke Sommer or Phyllis Diller or Jonathan Winters. You always knew a Bob Hope movie would be fun entertainment.
Well, they still are.
A lot of people have hosted the Academy Award show over the years, some very good, some downright awful. In fact, I don’t even think the show will have a host this year. Regardless, with every show, I always find myself wishing Bob Hope were there, like having a master of ceremonies you feel completely at home with.
In the current climate of acrimonious and often hateful rhetoric, we need Bob Hope, who would once again show us that we can enjoy our lives with humor and peacefully respect each other at the same time.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
