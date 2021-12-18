Because it was cold that Saturday, I looked forward to Daddy driving through Falls Mills and parking above the Norfolk & Western yard in Bluefield. He would drive beside the tracks starting at Yards, especially if a big steam engine was pulling a coal train and it was fun to watch the big wheels turn and Mom let me roll down the window to listen to the powerful “chug-chug-chug” of the locomotive working hard on the uphill grade.
We had our own fire fixed and banked, the cows had been fed and watered along with the chickens and the ’53 Ford was warmed up. Payday had been the day before and with Christmas only a week away, there was serious shopping to help Santa get ready. Uncle Jabo Dalton’s Gulf station was the first stop and Uncle Gene happened to be working so he filled the tank with high test at 33 cents per gallon. (It only took three dollars.)
Since we left early, Abb’s Valley had several houses still glowing with lights and the smoke from dozens of chimneys settled over the Porter Farm and on down toward Pocahontas. Abe Joyce was already in his store and waved as we turned toward Boissevain and past the old tipple across from the Circle beside the company store.
Pocahontas twinkled from the Big Office and on up Center Street, down to the bank and the Rexall Drug Store. Barnes Shumate was coming out of the Post Office and smiled as he headed up past the theatre and toward the Union Funeral home. He was training a new helper, Frank Rodriguez, Daddy said.
Icicles covered the big rocks at Wolfe above the river at Bluestone as we rolled along through Nemours and toward Yards.
I heard it before I saw it and oh joy! smoke filled the hollow as sure enough a huge N & W locomotive was lumbering toward Bluefield pulling a long line of coal cars from Gary and Keystone and Northfork and all kinds of other mines. We slowed down but rounded the curve and soon pulled away although the plume of smoke was visible for a few more minutes.
Bluefield, Va. looked wonderful when we pulled under the railroad culver and stopped beside New Graham Pharmacy and across from the Chicago House. I went to see “Bus” McNeer and Mom went to Virginia Ann Jewelry to talk to Mr. White. Dad kept track of us both. Dr. Walter Pierce said “hi” in the drug store and was headed back to his dentist office for the next appointment – working special for someone on a Saturday.
Bluefield Avenue had the reindeer up and snowflakes on the poles all the way past Acme Supermarket, National Electric Coil, McQuail’s Furniture, Superior-Sterling, Bluefield Hardware, Blank’s Wallpaper and Paint, Bob & Bill’s Grill, Bluefield Supply Co. and even across to the Trailways Bus Station below the Presbyterian Church. People were everywhere and we had to park in the lot below the Episcopal Church where Dad finally found a meter. Mom had brought some change and we got a couple of hours.
We walked in a crowd up Duhring Street, past the Moose Lodge, went through the Bluefield Sanitarium first floor to get warm and came out across from Ramsey Street School. “Big Jim” Dalton was walking down toward the Daily Telegraph office and I saw Mr. Hugh Shott in a very fancy car (Dad said it might have been a Bentley) pull away and head toward South Bluefield.
Max Kammer, our good friend, talked about a new stereo Santa might bring and then we walked across to Kresge’s. I could not wait for a gray cardboard box full of wonderful greasy chocolate donuts so I had one just by itself. We looked at the toys over in A.W. Cox Department store and as always, those mysterious vacuum tubes that “whooshed” up or down to some nearby floor.
Mom walked over to J.C. Penney’s for some thread she wanted and then we all went in to Al Land Diamonds so she could look at jewelry. I wanted to ask him to stand on his head like he did on WHIS-TV but figured I had better not. There was some package we had to pick up down at Sears and I carried that. By now, I had noticed the railroad yard and managed to get a cinder in my eye but rubbed it out in a hurry. Lots of steam engines and coal cars, smoke and noise – loved it! I also noticed a few diesels hanging around over there.
We walked through Woolworth’s and I saw a lamp that revolved with Niagara Falls on the outside – amazing. Colonial Jewelers, not very big, was crowded so we turned at the Matz Hotel and headed back uptown. Past Steckler’s we went and up to H&M Shoes where Dad got a pair of Florsheim wing-tips. Since it was so close to the Pinnacle Restaurant, we all three went in past those purple windows, admired the steps and the colorful round pictures, one of Pinnacle Rock and the other of the Powhatan Arrow. Hamburger steaks were wonderful!
Carrying our packages, we climbed the hill and back down to the car. We did not have a ticket and Daddy was happy about that. He took me down to the Dutch Oven for my dozen brownies, put a 25-lb. bag of scratch feed for the chickens in the trunk from Roland’s Feed Store and drove back through town.
We did not cross the bridge to save a dollar at Warlick’s but did get a load of groceries at Acme at 928 Bluefield Avenue across the lot from Paper Supply Co. I was so happy and warm and full I never noticed the train tracks all the way home.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
