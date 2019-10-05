History warms up in October with no rain falling on our heads

Ah, the weather – everybody complains but nobody does anything about it. We have not (around our house) had any such stretch of dryness in about 20 years. I, the mowing machine who seemingly spends more on gas for the lawn mower than the car, have not so much as turned a blade in anger for nearly three weeks.
Meanwhile, the sheep seek shade and have stripped bare tree roots and many of the low-lying tree limbs on the hillside. Barely a month removed from Labor Day it is already time to bring in hay to feed them.
I have absolutely no doubt that global warming is real but am not sure at all what is causing it. Of the 17 hottest years on record — according to the National Weather Service – 16 of them have come in that same span.
Oh, yes, the glaciers are melting and lakes across the nation are dropping to historically low levels.
You know me, I don’t care to stir up a lot of controversy but usually feel better if the facts are in.
A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I went to Winchester to see granddaughter Hallie perform in a concert and had a chance to converse with a meteorologist who routinely supplies information to the Weather Channel and it was a fascinating evening. He confirmed a lot of fears but also quieted any doomsday scenarios.
Our friend patiently explained about carbon monoxide, methane, sunlight, ocean water and more while also pointing out that the earth is not in danger of burning up and we will not see the end of seasons for decades and perhaps centuries.
Nevertheless, across the years and around the world, it is almost a certainty that farmers will have to make some major adjustments.
We may see crops being grown in different places at different times and new crops planted where they have not been before.
New ways of thinking in this chess match with Mother Nature. Still, that is what has made the human race so interesting – people do have ways of adjusting, of finding ways to be survivors.
Of course, if the Yellowstone “super volcano” blows its top, then it probably won’t matter where anything is planted over quite a bit of the planet. We will be in real trouble. If a rogue ruler gets the nuclear button to push and starts World War III, that, too, could be the end of the line for us.
We pray for no such nightmare scenario.
At the same time, even though global warming is no longer fiction but has become fact, we can almost certainly count on being able to look confidently toward a future that will test our ingenuity but provide us with an opportunity to stick around. Thank goodness.
October can make a person think outside the box, for sure.
For example, especially on the final Rocket Boys weekend celebration, all veteran and even the younger Space Race enthusiasts will be quick to point out that it has been 62 years since the Russians launched that little spinning satellite known as Sputnik into orbit on October 4, 1957.
Barely a dozen years after the end of World War II, with the United States firmly in the midst of the prosperous era of growing suburbs, the beginning of the interstate highway system and a feeling of confidence from coast to coast, Sputnik knocked the wind out of U.S. high hopes for at least a while.
President Dwight Eisenhower was Supreme Allied Commander during the great war and he was very unhappy, as well.
Americans from coast to coast looked up into the early fall darkness and saw the little glowing spark move across the sky. Wonder and concern mixed in equal amounts as we wondered if “those Russians” could see everything going on down below.
The launch caused a jump start as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was formed. At first, the results were much less than spectacular.
Launch failures, explosions and delays caused frustration. A host of former German scientists including NASA leader Werner von Braun persevered, of course, and within less than five years the Americans had pulled even and began to take the lead toward the final frontier.
Another World War II veteran – John Kennedy – who also happened to be the first president born in the 20th century, ramped up the American space effort with his famous challenge to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade of the 1960s.
Still, the Soviets did carve the notch of having the first satellite in space and went on to have the first human to leave earth. It was an October unlike any other. From Homer Hickam, Jr., to the neighbor down the block, we will remember it always.
And now, let us all get back to scanning the skies again – for rain.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
