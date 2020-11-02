History of election terminology is full of colorful turns of phrase

People are now preparing to go (or have already gone) to the polls and cast their ballots at their precincts as we reach the final days of Election 2020. The origins of our voting process cast an interesting light on how elections got to where they are in the 21st century.
The poll at which we vote has nothing to do with a pole. The word, from the Old German or Dutch, first meant “head.” If you took a poll of your town or nation, you literally were counting heads. The official site where people voted became a polling place, where you got counted. In modern times has been shortened back to “poll.”
That root word has certainly grown. Well in advance of going to the polls, people are polled by pollsters. Some websites even compile a “poll of polls,” averaging various findings to try to zero in on the actual strength of a candidate at the ballot box.
The term “ballot” itself has an interesting history. The word was originally “ballotta,” meaning “small ball” in Italian. In several ancient cultures, the official choice of a candidate for office, or for a path of action, was made by having eligible voters cast a small ball, or some other token, into a bowl or other receptacle, according to an account in “Thereby Hangs a Tale” by Dr. Charles Funk.
The Italians used a white ball to indicate a vote for, and a black one to record a “no” vote, according to Funk’s account. That is where we get the term “black-balled” for someone who is anonymously rejected for a desired post.
What do you do with a ball? Often, you cast it. That’s why we still talk about casting a vote.
Webster’s unabridged dictionary tells us that the word “vote” in the original Latin was the same as “to wish,” and before that came from a verb meaning “to vow.” Anyone who’s been through a few national election cycles can relate to both meanings.
These days, we take for granted that everyone uses a secret ballot, in which the general public doesn’t know how an individual voted. It hasn’t always been that way.
In the first few decades that America was a nation, only white men could vote. The website history.com explains that they did so by walking in the door of their local courthouse, swearing on a Bible that they were who they said they were, and proclaiming their votes out loud, often in front of a crowd, to a voting clerk – a process called viva voce.
It was a time for people to gather together, both out of curiosity and of boredom, since there wasn’t much else to do socially in those days before modern media and the internet. The history.com entry reports, “Campaigning and carousing were allowed at the polling place, and a drunken carnival atmosphere often accompanied early American elections … .”
In the early 1800s, voting evolved to the use of sheets of paper turned in to election officials. At first, they were slips printed up by the political parties with just that party’s candidates listed. They were smallish rectangular slips, resembling tickets, and eventually were known commonly by that name.
When you turned in that slip with a single party’s candidates listed, you were voting a “straight ticket.”
In 1858, Australia came up with the first standardized, government-printed ballot, the article stated. It included the names of all candidates for all the offices to be filled, and was handed to voters at the polling place. It didn’t catch on in America until 1888 or later, in reaction to “frequent accusations of voter fraud and calls for election reform,” according to the website.
Then came gray voting machines with levers, then computer punch-cards that you poked “chads” out of, then computer touch-screens — and now, for some, we’re back to paper ballots to create a dependable, and literal, “paper trail.”
As former Bluefield Daily Telegraph sports editor Teddy Paynter – who covered his fair share of election news back in his day — always used to say, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Tom Bone, now semi-retired, was a writer and cartoonist for the Daily Telegraph for more than 19 years.
