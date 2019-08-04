Historic caboose an iconic reminder of small-time glory and days gone by

A report last week that a caboose in the town of Matoaka would soon be going up for auction drew much intrigue and contemplation from folks in our newsroom.
Immediately we wondered about the cost of a caboose (around $3,200 to $12,000, according to a quick online search), and began chiming in with possible uses.
Tiny house was one of the first suggestions thrown out, and, sure enough, the Internet told us these relics of rail history are the next big thing in small home trends.
Ultimate doghouse was another idea, but I had to tell my coworkers it would not work at my home. The German shepherds would simply sit at the door and whine until I joined them in the caboose.
I thought it would be a nice addition to the grassy area at our own Daily Telegraph location — picturesque, and a warm haven for employees who stepped outside for breaks during cold winter months.
Many other ideas were also discussed, with one of the most novel being the caboose’s possible use as a food truck. Copy Editor Kilie Mullins won the clever pun award for suggesting it be named “The Chew-Chew.”
Jokingly, I recommended we all search under our sofa cushions for enough money to pool to buy the caboose. But our hopes were dashed when we realized transport costs could be an issue.
Not surprisingly, Google had a link to a video that showed the massive undertaking of caboose relocation. Suffice to say a crane was involved.
Alas, some dreams fade fast.
•••
The sad side of this story is the reason behind the sale of the caboose. Matoaka is being disincorporated and town assets sold to pay creditors.
Such a far and forlorn cry from the glory days when coal was king and small communities bustled with cash, customers and residents reveling in prospects of prosperity.
I recall stories told by my grandfather during childhood and teen years. He was a miner during the early days and remembered when places like Matoaka, McComas and Pocahontas were hot spots for shopping, recreation and entertainment.
The thought of these now weary communities thriving was almost incomprehensible.
For one who shopped at Hills, Mercer Mall and in downtown Bluefield, the idea of taking a train to Pocahontas for new attire was unimaginable.
Like the Ingalls family riding a wagon across the prairie, it was a quaint and nostalgic image, but also foreign.
Interestingly, these stories were often heard during breaks from romping and roaming across our mountain in youthful exuberance. One event that could put a halt to our excitement was the sound of a coal whistle echoing through the hollows.
We would stop mid-play and race to the front of the house to await the sight of a coal train snaking through the valley. The highlight of the moment was the red caboose bringing up the rear.
•••
Perhaps one of the final blows to Matoaka’s sustainability occurred in 2014 when much of the town went up in flames.
I recall the day, the event and the crisis with flashbulb clarity.
We first heard a report of a building on fire and dispatched a reporter and photographer to the scene.
But the situation escalated when we heard a second building was on fire — and then, a third and fourth.
We sent a second team to the scene while managing in-house turmoil.
Amid breaking news and online updates we were in the process of launching a redesigned website. Stories, photos, slideshows and video were being uploaded simultaneously to two sites with a crew stretched thin.
Old and new worlds were colliding in an inferno of tragedy and chaos.
In the midst of it all a new call came over the scanner: A tractor-trailer went off an interstate bridge landing on the roadway below.
We paused in stunned silence, and then quickly moved to cover the latest breaking event.
At some point I stopped for five minutes to call my publisher, Randy Mooney, who was at the annual West Virginia Press Association convention. My presence was expected on Saturday, but I told him I would likely be a no-show.
The news was not slowing, and I knew I needed to be in the office instead of on the road the next day.
My words to Randy were simple and quick: “All hell is breaking loose.”
•••
In a random coincidence, this weekend also marks the 2019 WVPA convention.
And, five years later, the final chapter in Matoaka’s incorporation appears to be closing on the auction block.
In addition to the caboose, a police car, heavy equipment and office furniture will also be up for sale.
How much does history cost in an era of quick-fire interstates and internet?
Will those who purchase the artifacts of an Appalachian heyday appreciate the sweat and toil that built the town?
Will they remember the men and women of long ago, and the old-timers who remain today?
My hope is that the personalities of the past will linger into our future, however uncertain it may be for the small communities that dot the hills and hollows.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
