Within the next 10 days, Americans have to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 senators and 36 governors. That does not include the legions of local and state offices up for grabs coast to coast. This mid-term, like most, is likely to feature a turn against the party in power. It is a long-standing fact that minority parties do well halfway through a presidential term.
At this point, the saying goes that the Democrats control the U.S. Senate as well as the House while the Republicans are in charge of the Supreme Court. In fact, many observers believe the most significant reason the GOP wanted to defeat Hillary Clinton was more about the appointment of judges at the federal level than perhaps any other reason. With a conservative majority on the court, the 50-year abortion rights battle over Roe v. Wade has certainly become a primary reason (likely the primary reason) to cause face-offs in the next voting cycle.
There is no doubt that thousands of women are boiling mad over the fact that a court can tell them what to do with their bodies while on the opposite there are huge numbers who believe that the body of the fetus needs a spokesperson. We have all heard opposing voices, those on one side who proclaim a sanctuary for the unborn while the other viewpoint asks what about a sanctuary for the women who are under maddening pressure.
All of this and more have fueled the fires as more than 12 million voters have already cast early ballots and a record-setting number is expected. Election officials and watchers are already calling the modern era a change in which “Election Day” has been largely replaced by “election time” or “election month.” Convenience is sometimes the name of the new game while on occasion an increasingly polarized electorate with hostility in the polling areas has prompted many to find a way to avoid potential confrontations.
Meanwhile, how much money can the United States send to help with the war in Ukraine? Who is really responsible for the increase in almost every item on store shelves (or online) in this time of burdensome inflation? Should the generation struggling with student loan debt get a financial break? Will the climate crisis have a sympathetic governmental ear with programs designed to protect as yet unspoiled areas even though huge amounts of oil may be recovered by new drilling? Is the COVID crisis over or is it going to be around in some form from now on?
No matter which of these sides you are on, almost all can agree that November 8 is going to be one of the most important ever. Remember that those who can vote but do not have no ethical reason to complain.
•••
On this day, the 93rd anniversary of the 1929 stock market crash which was the straw that broke the world’s economic back, Americans can still relate with a volatile market not only in this country but around the world. As the Russians use their energy reserves to battle for influence and the Chinese struggle to maintain the world’s second largest economy with a hostile eye toward Taiwan and Hong Kong, Middle Eastern oil powers drop production to keep the pressure on everyone.
There was a host of similar problems in mid-20s, only a century ago, that helped to propel Adolph Hitler upward. Within a decade the Nazi regime used the Depression as a foundation with a hatred of Jews and a promise of grabbing land while prompting a surge in jobs based in part on a gigantic military buildup to gain power. Before the German nation had time to reflect it was too late and the world was set on a path to destructive war.
In our own country the images of an almost indescribably scary attack on the National Capitol in Washington, D.C., is a picture that should remind all how fragile a representative democracy can be. There have been presidents, such as James Buchanan, whose refusal to act, have led to disastrous results. We have seen others, willing to act in any way to retain power, who seem to not care if the good old USA does go up in smoke.
And for those of you who are of an age to qualify for programs like Medicare, this is the season to get calls every hour on the hour for days on end. Do not expect to block all the calls but try to survive for a few more weeks until the current enrollment period ends.
Halloween may be the trick but we can all pray for a positive election result to bring us a true Thanksgiving treat in November.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.