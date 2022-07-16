A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Mercer County Board of Education members being sworn in:
• Private schools are the only real option to get an education — Jonathan H.
• This isn’t a news story but OK. More of the same in Mercer County. Taking the parents rights away. Sad! — Jennifer M.
• Having had the pleasure of knowing Greg and Jacinda for many years, I know how much they care about the schools, our children and our county — Jody M.
• Parents need to just start home schooling at this point because politics has overrun into the school system where like so much don’t belong … it’s gone to hell in a hand basket — Lynn S.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission voting to give county employees a 5 percent raise:
• That’s a large raise. Need to see more work out in the county, then — Travis W.
• So when are the ones on Social Security getting a 5 percent pay raise? — Bill S.
On stories about a fatal officer-involved shooting in Beckley:
• You point guns at cops you gonna get shot. Congrats to the cops for their service. If the guy didn’t want to get shot he would have listened to them, that simple — Gary S.
• First shot he was down and gun was dropped. They kept shooting. SMH — DeAnna H.
• No matter what decision the cops made somebody is gonna complain. If this guy had started shooting at all the folks who were in their vehicles people would say why didn’t the cops shoot him before he had a chance to shoot somebody else? — Tina B.
• People better wake up and realize what kind of world we are living in! Thankful for these brave men and women that put their lives on the line everyday — Amber T.
• Oh well. You know what they say about “play stupid games.” Thank God no officers were injured or worse — Angie L.
• Overkill. One shot was enough — Bri D.
• I’m surprised he wasn’t taken down sooner, brandishing a firearm with people all around in vehicles. Also, he could have shot a police officer.0 Great job Law Enforcement! — Angie L
• Everybody is making excuses for this man yet no one seems to get that he chose to keep brandishing a gun around innocent people. How long were the cops suppose to let him do as he pleased? — Bill C.
On a story about the Democrat-controlled Legislature and governor in New York now requiring gun applicants to hand over their social media accounts for “character and conduct” reviews:
• This was tried by employers to access employees personal life. It was ruled unconstitutional. Time to start some lawsuits — Chuck W.
• Hopefully they will have a new Republican governor in November and eliminate all the craziness! — Larry T
• So they go from one government overreach to another — Stuart R.
• That should be standard anywhere — Dave H.
On a story about Elon Musk terminating his $44 billion Twitter buy out deal:
• Be cheaper to start his own — David J.
On a story about more abandoned mine sites to be reclaimed in Southern Virginia:
• I believe it would be more help to the citizens to fill in the potholes in the roads and highways that to pour money into abandoned coal mines — Jim R.
• Now if this can be done more in other coal mining communities, like in West Virginia like in McDowell County maybe even transforming some communities into tourist towns — Hobart C.
• We need coal mines reopened not repurposed! I know some my grandpaw worked in had decades of coal left — Rodney M.
On a story about President Joe Biden celebrating the passage of the new gun-control law passed by Congress with support from some Republicans:
• Coming from a group that wouldn’t be able to distinguish an air rifle from a 30.06 — Bill C.
• Ban guns to save kids in school and turn around and kill the kids with a abortion law. They need to decide what they want. They can’t have it both ways — Delbert C.
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt McC.
