A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a Mercer County man being arrested for bludgeoning a puppy to death in front of a local elementary school:
• Hope they never get out of jail — Robin B.
• There is a special place in hell reserved for people that mistreat animals! — Tim S.
• I couldn’t do those ladies jobs or be a cop. I’d be balling my eyes out. Sick human beings — Krissie C.
On a story about majority Democrats in Virginia approving a gun ban at the capitol in Richmond:
• Weapons weren’t allowed in the state Capitol to begin with, in any state. Unless you are an on-duty police officer. I have a concealed weapon permit. Believe in the Second (Amendment), but I honestly don’t understand why people are upset over this to begin with — Scott L.
• All they can think about is taking guns and gun rights from the honest. Tunnel vision! Why not make laws 100 times harder for those who actually commit the crime — Darrell B.
• Gun bans and restrictions are candy for the ignorant, uniformed needing a placebo from their elected morons to make them feel better — Mike H.
• A totally sensible precaution. We don’t allow guns in airports, hospitals, etc., and there’s no need for them at the state capitol — Melissa G.
On a story about West Virginia lawmakers inviting Frederick County, Va. to join the Mountain State:
• Can Tazewell County come? Please? We’ll play nicely. Our governor has lost his mind — Robin H.
• Invite the southern Virginia counties. I personally know people in Virginia that would be happy to become West Virginians. They have lost their voice in Virginia — Tammy T.
• Wow! Almost as goofy as the raw milk bill a few sessions back — Janie F.
On a story about a measure introduced by a Republican lawmaker in Virginia that would allow residents to carry firearms in churches:
• Shouldn’t even be a debate. Churches are no different than anyplace else. People should be able to protect themselves everywhere — Anthony H.
• They have no right to stop anyone from being able to defend themselves any place any time. Take all their guns and armed body guards. Best of all remove all these communist from office ... — Dena M.
• Very vaguely worded law anyway. Define “good and sufficient reason.” — Stuart R.
On a story about big improvements coming to Glenwood Park in Mercer County:
• I remember when they had fiddlers conventions at Glenwood Park in the late 70s and early 80s — Roger A.
• They used to have music up on the hill years ago when there was a big stage up there. This certainly would be a great re-addition to the park — Clarence L.
• They should invest in a handicap accessible kayak/paddle boat launch — Samuel B.
• Hope so, I’ve been talking about something like a small ACE adventures. Clean out and deepen the lake — Justin J.
• Try stocking some fish in the lake...fishing is poor at present. — George M.
• Great place for Bluegrass festival. Would the 4-H camp be suitable place for people to stay? — Bill S.
On a story about Virginia considering raising the minimum wage: officials worried about economic impact
• For everyone arguing against raising the minimum wage because of increase on the price of goods... wake up! Prices are already going up. Studies have also been done and they have all shown that they will most likely only go up a few cents or one or two dollars — Leah R.
• Inflation outpaces wage growth. Raising minimum wage is just closing the gap between wages and inflation. Even if inflation did occur from raising wages, the gap would still be smaller than it was. — Matt McC.
• What they are really afraid of, is that raising the minimum wage will work, and bring prosperity to Virginia, and the whole “trickle-down” nonsense they have been spouting for so many years will be revealed as the lie that it is. — Steve M.
• All this will do is close small businesses, put more people out of work, but the good things is people will be off government assistance oh wait this will only put more people on it.... One step in becoming a socialist country make people rely upon government assistance. Wake up people. — Jean J.
