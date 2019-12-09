A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about bids being accepted for the new Heritage Village dormitory project at Bluefield State College:
• Let’s pray for our college to succeed in every way including awarding local contractors and workers to build these dorms. Food for thought — utilize some of the local upcoming engineering students from MCTEC also — Clarence L.
• I really hope that this helps enrollment! I love so many faculty members over there. I really want to see the college succeed — Matthew C.
• My college. This is long time coming! — Kaye W.
On a story about the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voting unanimously to approve a Second Amendment Sanctuary designation for the county:
• Way to go! — Bonnie H.
• Awesome! — Bev. H.
• I hope that Floyd County does it too— Jake R.
• Way to stand up against this crazy — Melissa L.
• More liberal tears — Donnie M.
• Sends a message to our baby killer governor that we don’t and won’t allow our Second Amendment rights our forefathers have to be tampered with! There are those liberals out there who want to get rid of the Second Amendment and could care less what our founding fathers put into the Constitution for our protection! — Herman C.
• Want to ask these supporters if the NRA said President Obama was going to take their guns, how do they have any guns for the governor to take? Oh that’s right, the NRA told a bunch of whoppers didn’t they regarding this ‘threat.’ The only thing that got taken was all the NRA members who donated to the cause. — Bill S.
• Can I ask what legislation is behind this? I’m extremely curious what is causing everyone to feel like a sanctuary is needed — Jon S.
• The state and federal government don’t need county law enforcement to uphold their laws. The state and federal government have their own law enforcement and I’m sure a county cop will step aside if the state police come in to enforce a law. This whole thing is just grandstanding — Angela S.
• Meaningless. Isn’t legally binding. Waste of everyone’s time — Sean T.
On a story about Virginia Democrats announcing they will drop the work requirement for Medicaid recipients:
• I knew this would happen! Medicaid for all it seems. Maybe I should drop my health insurance through the employer and just sign up in Medicaid — Logan P.
• Nothing but buying votes. Yes everyone deserves to be able to go to a doctor and not have to worry about a outrages bill afterwards, but it’s not up to the working taxpayers to pay for everyone’s insurance. — Jean J.
• Health care should be a universal right. Cut profit from the equation — Matt McC.
• They cannot do it. It’s a combined federal and state program. Maybe they will get the federal funding half cut off. People can be so stupid — Edwina T.
• Should be Medicaid for All! LOL. The working person paying $400 or more dollars a month for insurance. Your deductible is $6,000 or more a year before insurance kicks in. If you get sick you can’t afford to go to the doctor — Brenda L.
On a story about Nancy Pelosi directing Democrats to begin drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump:
• She’s a joke and so are the Dems! They keep trying to find something to pin on Trump, but they have nothing. And I can’t wait till it all blows up in their faces! Trump 2020! — Debbie W.
• Trump is being impeached! Now let’s see how many Republicans are willing to perjure themselves under oath at the trial — Eddie D.
• It will never make it through the Senate. Dems know they have no chance in 2020. This is all they can do from a strategy perspective — Dan R.
• This is a sad day for America. Will go to Senate for a trial if the House does the articles, and send them to the Senate. We get to hear from the Biden’s, Schiff, Nancy and the Whistle blower, and more — Sue L.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.