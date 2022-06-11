A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a suspect in a fatal Bluefield shooting surrendering to police:
• Sounds like he and his family tried to do the right thing multiple times by reaching out to law enforcement. Sounds like he did what any of us would’ve done when it comes to protecting our children — Shannon W.
• Yea I’m usually if you kill someone you got to pay the time, but after reading about this I’m on the fence. When it comes to your kids it’s hard to say what you would do — Mary C.
• If he was defending his daughter let him go! All parents have that right to protect our children! Pray for his release — Martha W.
On a story about a public hearing being set in Mercer County on Appalachian Power’s rate increase request, which — if approved — would add an additional $18.40 a month to customer bills:
• Prayers you don’t get it period. Families suffering too much now — Barb T.
• Does not matter if they have a hearing or not it’s going up — Gary B.
• A mere formality. They look, get an increase, and immediately file for another one — Steven T.
• This is getting ridiculous. We can’t afford it now with food, gas and water bills going up too. The rich gets richer and the poor getting poorer — Joann W.
• AEP stock price is $102 a share. They’re making plenty of money plus paying big dividends. The CEO was on the stock channel bragging about how well his company was doing— Jabo W.
• They had a NET profit of $2.2 billion for 2021 but that ain’t enough I guess — Adam H.
• What’s the point? They don’t listen and are just going to raise rates regardless — Samuel P .
On a story about President Joe Biden appealing for tougher gun laws:
• Secure the dang schools like they do in Israel and there won’t be any more carnage! — Larry T.
• Crazy people wanting to kill will find a way without guns, and without destroying the Second Amendment — Cathy O.
• Not going to happen — Delma H.
• I just don’t understand how people’s reaction to this can be one of laughter and ridicule — Ace B.
On a story about the demand for coal rising globally:
• The coal market has been so unstable with EPA rules so strict, they wanted catch ponds cleaner than city water. The experienced miners left and they ain’t coming back — Jimmy B.
• How many times have our progressive friends gleefully said that coal is dead? According to this article they may sweat in the dark due to the lack of needed coal to keep the lights on. Kinda ironic to say the least — Bill C.
• Demand for coal high like always, but Democrats continue, like always, to shutter and impede the process — Justin J.
• Liberal government is the main obstacle. Always has been — Steven T.
On a story about new electric school buses being made in West Virginia:
• Well kids. Prepare to walk — Lisa D.
• You all think our electric bills are high now just wait until we all have to pay for electricity to charge the vehicles with. No one is realizing we all will have to pay to charge them one way or the other either added onto our electric bills or pay when we have to charge them while away from home — Rita P.
• So much hate... Show me a bus that runs on coal please — Chuck W.
• Hope it’s a roaring success and leads to expansion, more jobs, and higher tax revenue — Jeff B.
On a story about the New York governor signing an executive order prohibiting those under 21 from buying semiautomatic rifles:
• It is a step in the right direction, but there needs to be federal legislation. Guns will be brought in from states with little or no gun laws — Bonita G.
• Age won’t matter if illegal guns are in the hands of law breakers. Obey laws on the books. — Carolyn T.
• Oh man that will really help with all of the deaths caused by pistols — Jesse H.
