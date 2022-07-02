A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about President Joe Biden blasting a U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights in America:
• A president that is disappointed because the Supreme Court followed the Constitution — James C.
• Laughing stock of the world. Such a disgrace to that position and to America! — Greg R.
• They know what the U.S. Constitution clearly states — Rocky B.
• This poor excuse of a President needs to focus on rebuilding our economy, fixing gas prices, our supply chain and the list goes on — Eric U.
• How does their decision contradict the Constitution? — Devon H.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice stating that the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield will be built despite repeated delays:
• He said it, y’all believed it and that’s one more reason why you shouldn’t re-elect anyone! Stop believing the lies. He couldn’t care less about a bridge in Bluefield — Jennifer S.
• Don’t believe it. It’s all about the votes — James M.
• I won’t believe it until I actually drive across it in approximately five more years — Jody N.
• What about Country Girl Road that’s been closed for three years now? — BJ T.
On a story about more than 1 million voters across the nation switching to the Republican Party over the last year in an ominous omen for Democrats and President Joe Biden:
• Thank God. Now if the rest of country would open their eyes and see what Biden has caused. He truly could not run McDonald’s — Sam C.
• That was until they took a woman’s body autonomy away. Get ready for a blue wave — Marishka B.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito supporting the Supreme’s decision to expand gun rights:
• That’s good but when she voted with the Democrats last night for gun control, that is NOT good! — Larry T.
• She should face some opposition in the next primaries — Steven T.
• It’s time for her to go — Delma H.
On a story about the U.S. Supreme Court siding with a coach who sought to pray after games:
• Great decision by the Supremes. Thank you President Trump for your three nominees to the court — Dave B.
• And the Democrats are crying their eyes out again — Jim R.
• Huge win for religious liberty — Rockwell S.
• Well, it is a win for all religions, Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, even Wiccan. They must all be given equal time to exercise their rituals on public tax payer funded property — Bonita G.
• What was it the Bible says about making a public display of your prayer? — Dave H.
• Theocracy has taken over the USA. The founding fathers are rolling in their graves. It’s absolutely disgusting and beyond ignorant — Summer M.
On a story about area residents speaking out on Appalachian Power’s proposed hefty rate increase:
• Until the Public Service Commission is an elected position, instead of an appointed position; the rate hikes will be approved. Just like they always are — Carol T.
• We are sinking fast and no way to surface — Debra W.
• If Joe Biden has not run the cost of living through the roof, APCO wouldn’t have to raise their bills for service. When a company has to pay more for fuel to make the power they pass that on to the customers — Jim R.
• Whether one attends these meetings or not the PSC will do what they want. APCO continues to raise their cost every time you turn around — Twig D.
On a letter to the editor from a reader unhappy about a “Let’s Go Brandon” sign being displayed at a Republican booth at the Celebrate Princeton street fair:
• Unfortunately, there are several of those signs around, even on businesses, and I’ve made the decision to not be a patron at those places any longer — Betty S.
• The real shame is what has happened to the country since Biden was “elected” into office. I for one can honestly say things have gotten worse for me — Matt M.
• We can disagree with one another about politics and still be respectful to one another. I believe I read something in the Bible about loving thy neighbor and even loving your enemies — Tina G.
