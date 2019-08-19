A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about new rules that could deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps:
• If they are here legally and on the path to citizenship, then they have the right to these services — Bill S.
• No one ever complains about corporate welfare or the people that hire the illegals — Tony T.
• If you try to get residence in Australia you have to prove your worth or they will deny you and send you home. If you don’t work you don’t live there. It should be the same here. There should be no free hand outs just because you want to live here. Everybody’s got to work to make this country great — Mark P.
• Y’all realize how many full-time jobs still let people qualify for SNAP? We’re gonna deny citizenship to people because their employers don’t pay enough? That’s utter BS — Eli B.
On a story about bond being denied for a man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Princeton:
• I can’t believe his attorney asked for home confinement for a man that murdered a woman. I hope he gets what he deserves in jail — Amy D.
• Really, home confinement. What are they thinking? If they let him out I’m sure justice would be served in their own hands. With no doubt. He deserves absolutely nothing. And don’t spend our tax money on treating him. Heck, I have seen far worse. He’ll be OK — Kari C.
• Home confinement would be better to treat him? Who cares that he had his face smashed in? Too bad he wasn’t beat worse! He deserves absolutely no mercy whatsoever for what he has put a good family and several of my friends through — Lori C.
On a story about a Matoaka man pleading guilty to an animal cruelty charge:
• We need a law that requires animal abusers to be registered and never able to be around animals again. It needs to be made public — Ava N.
• Another abuser getting off easy. If he treats animals this way, it’s just one step to treating people this way. He needs five years for each animal he starved to death — Bill S.
• West Virginia is horrible when it comes to protecting animals. This man murdered five dogs and will probably only get one year in prison and be out after six to eight months, if that long! Whoever accepted this agreement needs to be ashamed — Venetia B.
On a story about neglect charges related to siblings being dropped in a Mercer County toddler starvation case:
• The mother and father are still incarcerated, $25,000 dollar cash bond only. I hope they have to go to prison for a very long time. If parents can’t take care of their children, please give them to someone who can! — Darlene F.
• If those two lived in the same house with the child they too should be charged just as well. They could have made sure that child ate and had the proper medical treatment — Angel P.
• Great job Mercer County. You have again failed to get justice for yet another precious child. How many more are going to be allowed to be abused and killed with no one being held responsible. Your negligence in a just court system is failing the children who deserve protection and a chance at life while these people are free to walk the streets and live as they desire — Angela H.
• I think, as I read it, neglect is dropped for bodily harm, not dropped leading to death — Sharon B.
On a story about Democrats pressing President Trump and Republicans to pass new gun control laws following two mass shootings in two states:
• Knee jerk reactionism, all political chicanery. Democrats want dead children from the womb, to the schools, to the shopping malls. Anything for more political control and the destruction of America — Jim J.
• And what is their plan? Point the finger at Trump or start a uprising trying to take our guns! It is not guns as we all know, it is the morals of people. Democrats have none. Teach kids the Ten Commandments once again. Stop the division of family courts so they can make misery money. Put the fathers back in children’s lives. If you care about people you would do your job — Clarence McB.
• We need further and deeper background checks and ban the sale of assault weapons! — Freida H.
• Get over it Democrats! It’s not going to happen and if we can get one more on the Supreme Court it will never happen! — Larry T.
