Groundhogs and raccoons a welcomed distraction from virus talk

We are into the third month of 2020 and the world is seemingly in complete turmoil. With residents flocking to convenience stores buying every bottle of hand sanitizer, flights being canceled and schools closing their doors, I’ve been looking for something to brighten my days.
Recently as I was driving I had a million thoughts running through my head of things I needed to accomplish. Stressed is an understatement. Just as I was mentally sorting through my to-do list I saw a chubby groundhog standing near the middle of the road.
I was absolutely delighted. I get so excited when I see animals like groundhogs, raccoons, foxes and the like. While my favorite animals are bats, foxes and raccoons, I love seeing all woodland creatures.
One of my favorite memories from childhood is my Dad driving past Bluefield Regional Medical Center telling me to look for the groundhogs. If you’re unaware, groundhogs can often be seen in the small grassy spot across from the hospital lot entrance.
Every time Dad would drive us past the hospital I would eagerly look for the chubby little animals.
Now, as an adult, when my best friend, Bluefield Daily Telegraph photographer Jessica Nuzzo, and I drive past BRMC, I tell her every time that groundhogs live near that spot. At this point, it’s more of a way to pick on her by continually repeating myself, but it’s also a reminder for her to look and see if she sees them.
While the fuzzy animals may look small as you drive past them, they can actually grow to be two feet long, according to the website LiveScience. They can also weigh up to 13 pounds, which leads me to again say, what chubby little things.
Groundhogs are also called woodchucks and whistle pigs, and are the largest member of the squirrel family, according to LiveScience.
LiveScience describes groundhogs’ habits as “stuffing themselves and taking naps in the sun.” If that doesn’t sound like a perfect life then I don’t know what does.
As we inch closer and closer to spring, we also get closer to mating and birthing season. This means that river banks will be full of fuzzy ducklings waddling behind their mothers, spotted fawns hiding in tall grass and even spry baby rabbits.
If you’re lucky you might even see a raccoon or two. Though they are my favorite mischievous bandits, I’ve only seen roughly three raccoons in the wild, in my life. Since they’re primarily nocturnal, this isn’t out of the ordinary to not see them often.
They’re usually found stealing trash, dog food and other items they find interesting. Even chunkier than groundhogs, raccoons can weigh up to 23 pounds. They can also grow up to 37 inches long.
One of the biggest myths about raccoons is that they wet their food before eating it because they lack salivation glands. This is something I believed until I did some research. At the London Zoo, in 1961, a study was done to find out why exactly these furry bandits wet their food.
According to the study, raccoons do, in fact, have fully functional salivation glands, and wetting their food isn’t for digestion at all.
What is believed, after this study, is that raccoons wet their hands while eating, to better feel it. The study determined that the raccoons have similar nerve endings in their toes to our fingers. Wetting the pads of our fingers, or raccoons “fingers,” helps stimulate the nerve endings, according to the HowStuffWorks website.
According to the National Geographic website, raccoons also have four to five times more sensory cells in their paws than we do in our hands. This means that they are much more receptive to the sense of touch than they are, say, sight or smell. This could also be why they wet their food.
Though raccoons are incredibly adorable and hilarious, you should never pick up a raccoon you find. Raccoons have been known to be extremely aggressive toward humans and can carry diseases like rabies.
Instead of interacting with them, simply watch from afar and enjoy their mischievousness.
While I know that the world around us is seemingly crashing with fears of viruses and illness, it’s nice to take a step back and enjoy the little things — like groundhogs and raccoons.
If nothing else, I hope you look for the groundhogs near Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
If you’re lucky you might even see more than one.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.