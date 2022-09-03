The sun was warm today, wrapped around my shoulders like a baby’s blanket while I sat snugly behind the roaring engine which whipped the blades across the lawn like an unnamed storm at this most volatile time of the southern Atlantic coastal weather season. Ah, the season. Now less than three weeks from fall or autumn. I am never quite sure if that is meteorological fall or actual fall or simply the time to pull the covers up more and tighter all around.
Certainly ‘tis the season for checking the windshield more carefully because as the days move inexorably closer to the fall equinox and the sun’s weakening rays slant toward the southern hemisphere there is an ever growing chance that frost will begin to creep across the windshield before I make my way through the long end of night and the start of another morning journey toward distant Bluefield.
Still, even with summer enjoying a strong late-season run, the signs of change are all around in the yard. The grass, a shimmering green stretching its impressive carpet hundreds of feet in front of and behind me, has signaled that its time has almost come. An ear tuned to the slightest variation of that cutting more recognized that a new sound has once again come to pass. As it does about this time every year, the long green lawn still shine but the “sap” is going fast. Those stout and sturdy blades, once standing like soldiers on parade have become softer, falling almost as tissue paper underneath the mowing deck.
In season’s past, a hint of sadness would have crossed my face but today I almost felt a sigh of coming relief with the knowledge that soon the trip across the greensward could be put aside for a few months. Perhaps in the hope that gasoline might actually be affordable by the next session of cutting, there may even have been the hint of a smile.
With the turn of a key and the return of peaceful silence in the neighborhood, thoughts of another long-time grass cutter, Mr. Glen Riddle, stole into the old memory bank. Glen was in his 88th year at his passing this week. He was such a wonderful man and a terrific custodian at Tazewell High School. We go back to the 1970s when he drove a supply truck all around the county, in those days when I believe there were around 25 schools still in operation from Burke’s Garden to Jewell Ridge to Logan Street and everywhere in between.
He had a ready smile and willing hand to help all who needed it when he moved to THS after his truck driving days had ended. I always enjoyed getting to school early before most people arrived but Glen – and I never called him that, it was always “Mr. Riddle” because he had earned that respect – was always already there and had the lights on with a warm furnace going on colder days. We had many good talks and who knows the number of favors he did for me and all the staff at Tazewell. I was fortunate to have taught his children. What a blessing to have known such a fine friend and trusted helper.
My good buddy, Richard Smith, long a wonderful art teacher at Tazewell, sent me the sad news and we shared memories of our times with our friend.
Yet, Mr. Riddle was not the only loss to the school and community within the past few days. Madeline Hurt was slightly older than Glen and had retired from the faculty several years ago. She and Iva Dean, who still resides in town, were the guiding lights of the English Department and steady hands for the entire Tazewell High staff. Like every school half a century ago, there is some teachers with classic educations who brought high standards in and out of the classroom, those who commanded respect without a word being said.
Well, that was Mrs. Hurt. She came with a strict sense of duty and a work ethic second to none. In the days before copiers she kept our mimeograph machine humming early and late. She did not type and many were the legal pads covered in her elegant handwriting used to outline the lessons she taught. Mrs. Hurt was a legendary literature teacher, steeped in the very finest selections and a connoisseur of poetry. She conducted poetry workshops, bringing “real” poets like R. Baird Shuman and helping to make us hill people feel as if we mattered in the literary world. As Mary Lewis guided me through American Civ. Classes downstairs, Mrs. Hurt and Bill Burnett set the stage upstairs with World Civilization instruction on the top floor. Ah, those were such wonderful times and the education was second to none.
In closing, the season is settling and preparing to shrink a little as the chill comes closer. Surely, a colder breeze blew through Tazewell when Glen Riddle and Madeline Hurt closed their careers but both went out with a green capital “T” blazing brightly.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
