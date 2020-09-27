A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the future of the Supreme Court being unclear following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:
• Republicans must win seats in the Senate and Congress. To give Trump the power he needs. And we need a Republican speaker in the House — Peggy P.
On a story about Bluefield College reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases:
• I will still say it was absolutely too early to start schools back ... uncalled for and this is lifelong side effects that never heals. Affects vital organs for life — Lily McG.
• Worked six years at another Christian college and we called social gatherings “parties.” Come on BC, you owe it to your local community to be open about what is happening — was it your football team again, and if so, you may want to revisit that decision to have football again. At the very least your board needs to meet on this matter ASAP? — Bill S.
• College kids are not equipped to handle COVID on their own. Y’all remember how you acted your first time away from home? These kids act the same way. COVID isn’t stopping them from doing anything — Brandon D.
On a story about a Mercer County man being charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury:
• This is so sad. I pray that justice will be served one day ... — Velvie A.
• If we could only take the resources for stopping COVID to ending child abuse. One in every 100 each year in U.S.— Martha M.
• I am just absolutely appalled that the sentence for child abuse to this degree is only 2 to 10 years! What is wrong with the world when you can scar a child for life and even have the chance at seeing the light of day — Kristin P.
On a story about a student testing positive for COVID-19 in Tazewell County:
• The schools in Tazewell County wear their masks. My grandkids wear their masks everyday in school — Jennie A.
• Sounds like it's time to take a week off and clean heavily — Benjamin G.
• That’s two in a week Tazewell County. Yet y’all keep saying it’s safe to keep sending our kids — Courtney H.
On a story about the city of Bluefield announcing it is filing a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Corporation over the Grant Street Bridge:
• Finally doing something concrete about this mess that they should have been doing months ago. The affected citizens should not let up their protests — in fact they should march at the railroad headquarters in Bluefield and even consider a protest at the next level of the railroad. Also, when they see their local leaders out and about, they need to ask them about the latest progress and not give up attending meetings, asking questions, etc. — Bill S.
On a story about the city of Bluefield installing cameras at Lotito Park, and increasing police patrols, after the Yakity Yak playground was vandalized:
• Vandalism, chaos, destruction ... seems to be the new norm — Andi L.
• When found, make them clean it up! Then a little jail time for good measure — Deborah B.
• Find them and make sure they are punished to the max. No community service! The park is for everyone to enjoy, but as always there are a few scumbags that destroy good things for everyone! — Charles B.
•What a shame a nice place to go walk while children play. Put some (police) in marked cars in there all the time and catch these who are doing this — Charlene H.
•I (would) make them wash everything, mow and keep it clean as well as fine these people — Barb T.
On a story about a Bluefield couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary:
•Beautiful story. Happy Anniversary. May y’all have many more — Kathy D.
h! Wow! Juanita took me upstairs to meet the boss of Flat Top Insurance back in 1975! I remember that day well. Very pleasant lady and very professional and I was so nervous! — Dawn M.
• Congratulations! I remember Juanita from my mother, Mildred Cregger’s days in Pink Dogwood Garden Club — Cathy S.
• Happy anniversary, I hope you have many more years together — Sharon R.
On a story about protesters calling for city and railroad officials to fix the Grant Street Bridge:
•It’s wonderful that residents are actively trying to get their bridge repaired and reopened, but I believe they would have more impact if they protested in front of Norfolk Southern’s Bluefield offices. The railroad owns the bridge, but is refusing to do anything about the situation — Annette B.
• West Virginia has spent so much time fearing the wrath of the railroad, it’s too late to stand up to them now — Tony S.
