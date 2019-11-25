Grandma set the example for cooking on Thanksgiving

It really is all about grandma.
Thanksgiving is, without a doubt, my favorite holiday.
Sure, I love the Christmas “season,” but Thanksgiving is basically one day, without the hustle and bustle and searching for gifts and, well, the stress that comes with Christmas.
Yes, I am well aware of the reason for the season, which is the serene part of it. But we all now know the Christmas holiday has become far more than that.
Thanksgiving is both figuratively and literally a different story.
I mean, gosh, look at what most of us, or at least most people I know, do on Thanksgiving.
The Macy’s parade, football, getting together with family and friends, eating, talking, a glass of wine or two. Well, it’s a party. A fun party (discounting any family squabbles).
It’s fun even for me, and I usually spend most of the day cooking.
But I love it, even those years I spent so much time standing up and running around the kitchen the bottoms of my feet hurt.
I know. Most people would not enjoy that at all because it’s almost non-stop and tiring, and I have often wondered why I like it so much.
What always comes to mind is my grandmother, who prepared a Thanksgiving meal from scratch, even using a wood cookstove. From the lard biscuits to the pumpkin pie, it was made by loving hands.
The green beans had been canned from her garden and tasted like they had just been picked, and the potatoes were from her garden as well, kept in the cool potato bin in her dairy.
Butter was real and the milk used directly from a cow.
A fresh ham and a big turkey, maybe wild, I don’t remember, or from a local farm at least. And the stuffing was made with fresh homemade sausage, probably from the same pig as the ham.
No artificial ingredients or processed food were to be found.
Everything was delicious, of course, and grandma did have some help, but she did the bulk of the work herself.
She worked non-stop, and the amazing thing was she did it with happiness.
With a smile on her face, she was always in a good mood, always enjoying the conversations and laughter, twisting and turning around her small country kitchen in her always-present apron like a beautiful, powerful tornado.
She was not young either, probably in her 70s during my youth when these memories were implanted, but she had the energy of a 20-year-old and the enthusiasm for life of a child.
Her good spirits uplifted everyone around her.
I did not fully appreciate all of those qualities until later, of course, because of my limited life experiences at the time and immaturity.
But they had a lasting impact, probably more than I will ever know.
We always think of people we miss on Thanksgiving, and I really believe my joy of being in the kitchen and cooking is emulating her, and sharing it with her. I can always feel her presence.
The holiday also is more than a party.
Most of us really do think about things we are thankful for and we want to try to make sure we continue to appreciate them.
For those of us who had wonderful grandmothers and other inspirational loved ones, we are so thankful they were part of our lives.
And they remain part of our lives, even if we are not aware of it.
Every year, when we are gathered around the Thanksgiving table, I always wish all of those who sat at the table with me many years ago could join me for one more meal, just to have them for a short time again.
To sit back and let their essence sink in, with an intensity and appreciation and love we did not understand before, and to allow our own children who may not have known them to experience who they were, how wonderful they were.
Any emulation we have of them is a priceless legacy.
We can also look around our tables, on Thanksgiving and every day, and know that all those faces will one day not be there.
Life is indeed fleeting. Be thankful for them now.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
