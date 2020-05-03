A selection of stories from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacting area ATV resorts:
• That’s the gamble you take when you open up any hospitality/tourism business. As awful as it’s been on these businesses, people forget we have to do everything we can to protect our elderly, our children, and our immune compromised — Marishka B.
• It is not just ATV tourism that is hit hard. It is all business except Walmart and Lowe’s, any small business is suffering — Rodney S.
• Coal is fading away and ATV tourism was seemingly the new savior. This pandemic points out the problem of relying on just one industry and not seriously diversifying our county and state’s economy — Bill S.
• Open back up. The point of all the closures was to flatten the curve, not to eliminate the virus. It’s time to get back to normal — Ashton S.
• Since many businesses gave hourly pay raises to employees who reported to work, maybe all hospital staff should receive a bonus — Belinda B.
• This state has kept numbers decent so let’s bring people from hotspots in here to up our numbers and don’t say it won’t happen. They go in stores to get things (and) gas pumps — Drema H.
On a story about county officials in southern West Virginia being confused over how they are suppose to distribute the state’s so-called “hero pay:”
• Look, there’s far to many of us who have been working everyday ... hospital staff, store clerks, trucking, service personnel. I mean where does it end? I get their dilemma. I say do something beneficial for everyone. Maybe have a big cookout and maybe a concert or something this summer at Mitchell Stadium and city park for the entire county. With prizes from local businesses bought with this money to help stimulate the local economy — Christy P.
• Buy some masks for your hospital employees — Sandy C.
• Maybe give it to those who haven’t received an increase in pay during this. Like your hospital and doctor’s office staff, your postal workers, your pharmacy staff emergency response and police. But just my opinions — Tracy T.
• Help the ones that has been out here working during all this COVID-19 on the frontline.. There is people already getting extra money from unemployment so the essential workers need extra — Tina S.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declaring that hair salons, barbershops and other small businesses with less than 10 employees will be allowed to reopen next week:
• Think people. This PPP is only good for eight weeks of use for small businesses to have forgivable loans or loans up to 1 percent interest up to two years, but in reality will have to be paid in six months. The economy will have to start up or Congress will have to mint more coins and print more money and Congress is not wanting to do that. Some businesses still may lose out after the eight weeks are up because of loss of revenue and business — Tracy S.
• Yes! It’s time to get the economy back in gear — Larry T.
• Concerned he is moving too fast. We need to be extremely cautious — Bill S.
• We need to be honest with ourselves. We may see a spike in numbers. People will get sick. Some people will die as a result — Matt McC.
On a story about Mercer County School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers announcing graduation plans for the Class of 2020:
• Wow! Great job! Fantastic plans. Super giveaways! Memories made! Thank you for your strenuous efforts — Joyce T.
• Way to go Mercer County! — Deborah S.
• Great! — Linda B.
• That is fantastic — Jennie R.
