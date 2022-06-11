We sometimes had 200 children, aged 16-21, working on the summer crews for Tazewell County Development Corporation (now Clinch Valley Community Action). From the school up at Jewell Ridge to the cemetery in Bluefield, we had teams and individuals working just about everywhere in the public sector. It was a massive undertaking and coordinated by William C. “Bill” Allison, supervised by Eli Jones, Jr., and directed in the finance office by Dorothy Stevens. Office secretary Laurenda Franklin took care of a myriad number of daily chores ranging from files to office phone calls to maintaining a directory of jobs and workers. Chris (Yost) Thompson and Mr. Sheets were two other key workers who later went on to direct the agency in recent years.
In between, those of us in the field including veteran Randolph Thompson, and for years alternately assisted by Jerry “Buckeye” Peery, Lou Pierallini, Anthony Steele, Ron Holloway and others, were up this hill and down checking on progress while trying to ensure safety and give as good advice as we could about working and growing up.
It was great fun working with all of those talented individuals. “Buckeye” was also a Tazewell High teacher who had been a standout player for the great Big Creek Owl teams of the late 1950s. He played with Glynn Carlock, who later became a highly successful coach on Gainer’s staff at Bluefield High School and later a state championship coach in his own right at Graham with the G-Men. Ron was also an-ex owl, a very good athlete and a military veteran active in support activities. His son, Stephan, became an All State lineman at Tazewell High and played on the state title team in 1986. Stephan later played college ball.
Lou was a Richlands educator, from Pennsylvania originally, I believe, and a great guy who taught phys. ed. at Richlands Middle School for many years before taking a well-deserved retirement. He, too, was a fine athlete and a generation ago played on a highly respected fast-pitch softball team with legendary Sonny Jones, among others. Lou was a Pirates’ fan and we had many discussions about the Cardinals and the Bucs who were — and are — long time National League rivals.
Anthony was another Richlands High product, highly intelligent and focused on a legal system career. Anthony was one of those gifted hitters who not only had a good eye but was tremendously strong and he was one of the most feared hitters in Blue Tornado baseball history. He was an All State performer at RHS and a good man to work with.
Mr. Allison had played a lot of baseball in his youth and could show anyone how to grip and throw a variety of pitches. His son, Billy, later played well for the Tazewell Bulldogs for Coach Lou Peery. So, too, Mr. Jones loved the game and his son was a fine multi-sport athlete at THS, as well.
Of course, the ball games were something attended to only now and then because with crews roaming all over the county we were out of the office more than in, although never further away than a phone call. Monitoring visits could happen anytime from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and with unpredictable summer weather supervisors sometimes elected to begin outdoor jobs early to help escape some of that heat.
We did not mind that, just checking to always make sure the correct hours were completed, verifying things like a daily half-hour lunch break and necessary work breaks in certain physical situations. Supervisors all over the 531 square miles of Tazewell County did a wonderful job and we almost never had a question about anything. They knew so much more about those jobs than we did that our job was usually made much smoother.
We had supervisors checking us, as well, with veteran observers like Joy Worley, for instance, who would come up from the Castlewood area to check our files, “contact logs” and worksite conditions. Naturally, every now and then, there would be some kind of a question or correction we had to make to fulfill the letter of the law. We were glad to do it.
There was never a question about money, thank goodness. We did not pay our workers in cash and we were also paid by check. That was one thing made clear at TCDC/CVCA — nobody could cash a check without two verified signatures, one by Mr. Jones and another from a member of the agency board. That was fine. When you don’t have to answer questions about financing, that makes the job a lot less stressful. Dorothy knew every number and made sure they matched.
Some of those good friends, sadly, have passed on but their good work lives on in the lives of scores of successful citizens who learned how work and manage money in the crucial years before they became adults for real.
Their contributions to us helped us to grow and improve right along with them.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
