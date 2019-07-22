A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a man being charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Mercer County:
• Twenty-two years old and facing 40 years in prison. Sad. He’s lucky though. He’s in Mercer County so second-degree murder will be plead down to six months in prison, time served. He’s just lucky he didn’t rip the tag off his mattress or he’d serve the full 40 — Jackson H.
• By what illegal means did that person get an AK 47 assault rifle? Those are made in a communist block country. If indeed it was an AK 47. There may be a rifle that looks like an AK 47 that people are calling an AK 47 that does not fire on automatic. But knowing the real thing fires on automatic I would assume that the one he was firing was not the real thing, because the real thing is not legal to own in the United States — Jim R.
On a story about a local couple helping others to break the chains of addiction:
• So proud of my cousin and his wife, they are using their struggles to help others. Recovery happens — Leslie N.
• Thank God for your successful recovery and thank you for helping others — Patricia D.
• May God continue to bless you and keep you in his loving arms — Deloris F.
On a story about Bluefield hosting NATO troops as part of a military training operation:
• So blessed they could do their training in our great state of W.Va. They sure did swoop in undetected as trained.
God bless our soldiers — SueandGary F.
• This is awesome. The more our area is prepared learning from the cross training makes us better — Lacey G.
• Must be highly skilled. Small town residents always know when a stranger is around and what is happening — Christopher McK.
• So the government gives our city money to let foreign troops secretly come into our town’s to see if we can see them. Am I the only one seeing something seriously wrong with this — Matthew C.
• Why would anyone be happy to have foreign troops in their country — Bill S.
On a story about President Trump signing an order to make American-made goods more American:
• Thank God for you, Mr. President — Johnny P.
• Now does this include Trump’s and his Daughter’s clothes as well? Or is he still trying to Make China Great Again? — Troy P.
• Go Donald. Make America first again — Elbert I.
• Now is that capitalism or is that socialism? He is too stupid to know the difference — Wendal M.
• Every last one of his products and his daughter’s products are foreign made. And he always hires the maximum immigrants under the H-1B and H-1A visa program for all of his properties not counting the illegals that he hires at those properties, jobs that should go to Americans. These are called facts, something Trumpies will never accept — Jackson H.
On a story about the town of Bluefield, Va. purchasing Fincastle on the Mountain in Bluefield, Va., including the golf course:
• Will be a great investment if they’re able to lease out the restaurant and hire an experienced director of golf — Andrew W.
• This is a horrible idea. The town has no idea how much running the course is going to cost. The irrigation system is without a pump station, the transfer pump on the Bluestone is broken and has to be replaced, the irrigation pond on 10 needs rebuilt. That’s just the list to be able to water the course. Can you say money pit? — Keith S.
• This is sometimes the only way to keep a course open. It seems to be working in Marion. Here’s hoping the town is smart enough to get the right people on the right jobs to make it a go — Mike M.
• This can definitely be a jewel in the town’s crown if it’s done right — Robert G.
On a story about the Virginia State Police investigating the distribution of KKK material in Tazewell County:
• Good. Investigate away. This type of thing is almost done by the left to stir up trouble. I hope they do identify who did it. Although if it was planted, we will never hear about it — Susan L.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.