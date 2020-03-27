God can calm your soul in the midst of any storm

Life is an interesting thing. It moves like the second hand of a clock, slow but quickly at the same time. It can feel like years before you finally have that college degree in your hand, but in the blink of an eye you’re grown and life is coming at you fast.
In this life we may think we are in control. We may think that we have the power to direct our own path and choose what happens. As someone who has had God change my path multiple times when I thought I knew what I needed, believe me, we aren’t in control.
God, the creator of the universe, is in control of everything, but He has given us free will. While God is in control, he gives us the option to make decisions, whether for good or for worse.
In this free will, God gives us the option to open doors that He has placed in front of us. These doors lead to new opportunities and many blessings. While it may be scary to leave one place to go to another, God is right there with us the whole time.
Ecclesiastes chapter 3 discusses how God allows us to go through seasons to strengthen our faith. Going through seasons of trials and hardships will often lead you to a season of blessing for obeying God and leaning on His faithfulness.
Not only are there seasons of tribulations and seasons of blessing, I also think that seasons are new opportunities. God could lead you to a season where you will have a new opportunity to work for His kingdom. I am eternally grateful that God will allow me to enter new seasons because He knows what’s best for me.
Psalm 104:19 says, “He appointed the moon for seasons: the sun knoweth his going down.”
God literally raises the moon and lowers the sun in the night. When the morning comes God wakes us up to another day of life and blesses us with his glory.
If we know that God will surely raise the sun and lower the moon in the morning, why would we not trust Him with seasons in our lives? If God gives us an opportunity and opens a door, why wouldn’t we take it?
I’m here to say that if God gives you an opportunity, take it. It may take you away from your comfort and it may take you away from your friends but I promise that God will bless you for your faithfulness to Him.
While change can be scary it’s also so exciting. It’s so exciting to see how God will work in your life and how you can work to spread His gospel. For a little over a year God has given me the opportunity to share my faith with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, and for that, I am eternally grateful.
I will cherish my time at the Telegraph and the memories that were created here, but God has called me into a new season of life. I thank you all for your prayers and kind words. I am so very blessed to have the readership that I’ve had.
I have learned many lessons and I am blessed to have had this opportunity. As I stated before though when God gives us an opportunity, you better take it.
Luke 14:10 says, “But when thou art bidden, go and sit down in the lowest room; that when he had bade thee cometh, he may say unto thee, Friend, go up higher: then shalt thou have worship in the presence of them that sit at meat with thee.”
I’m eager to see where God will take me and I encourage everyone to have the same outlook on God’s opportunities. Though these are dark times, with the pandemic and all, I promise that God is in control.
Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
As parting advice, I’d like to say that there’s one answer to any situation that you may face. If you are happy, sad, angry, overwhelmed, confused, lost or anything else, just simply pray.
The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob is the only one that can truly solve your problems. God can calm your soul in the midst of any storm and provide you the utmost happiness.
Thank you for taking this journey with me and I pray that God continues to bless you all.
— Emily D. Coppola is a reporter at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
