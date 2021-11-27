Thanksgiving has come but not gone, for most of us, anyway. Even with all the problems, political woes, battling over COVID vaccinations and inconvenient gasoline prices, we still have a better situation than most people on the planet. With stores gearing up for Black Friday sales, there is still money floating around out there in lots of pockets. Customers are having issues getting cars but they are ordering them in decent numbers and those vehicles will be delivered sometime within the next few months – or perhaps less, if the supply chain has no more broken links.
Speaking cars, in the mid-1940s there was little reason to try to order automobiles because the assembly plants had been geared up for war production for items ranging from bombers to tanks to “Jeeps” and countless millions of rounds of ammunition. It had been the most amazing industrial revolution in the history of wartime. Few complained, of course, because there was no more heartfelt Thanksgiving across the nation than the one in November 1945 with World War II over and the Allies victorious. Along with the turkey and trimming, tears of joy and gratitude for the effort of the Armed Forces fell on tables from coast to coast.
In those years of sacrifice and ultimate success, the great Pocahontas coal fields played a key role in the win for freedom. McDowell County, labeled by many as “the arsenal of democracy,” produced mountains of lumps of the finest bituminous coal to be found anywhere. From Jenkinjones, Pocahontas and Bishop locally on the Pocahontas Fuel Company territory to the famed collieries of the U.S. Coal & Coke (U.S. Steel) in bustling Gary Hollow to the scores of works in nearby Buchanan County, it was unparalleled. Coal trains on the Norfolk & Western rumbled through Bluefield night and day, month after month. It was the same in the Mercer County seat of Princeton, where the long trains were hauled through the mountains on the Virginian Railway tracks from Matoaka, Clarks Gap, Mullens, Itmann and all points north.
Coal was so important that legions of mining men were cleared to stay home and stay at work. Their efforts gave enough fuel to the steel mills and metallurgical facilities to provide the impetus for victory.
Transportation was tenuous on a personal level for many families but clever businessmen like the late Jack Craft provided an answer – buses. Craft began with a single vehicle but his company grew and he kept maneuvering to increase capacity until he built the regional powerhouse Consolidated Bus Lines.
Up and down the hills and hollers of scores of communities those buses rolled to carry passengers who could always find a car to drive. Shopping, doctor and dentist appointments – you name it and the Consolidated buses carried riders to them. In fact, the buses were so successful in taking over the passenger-carrying business that the N&W petitioned to drop passenger trains in several localities. It proved to be quite a blessing for the area coal camp residents who could leave worries about their (lack of) cars behind and pay the 3 to 4 cents per mile cost of riding the Consolidated motor coaches.
Bluefield and Welch, both supply hubs for the vast numbers of mines and communities in the region, were literally bursting at the seams during the glory days of the 1940s and so was Princeton. All three lay adjacent to main line rail service which provided goods and services on a daily basis in those years before air travel and interstate highways changed the nature of mass movement forever.
Stores and shops of all kinds, restaurants open at all hours, theaters with patriotic movies and news reels, daily newspapers with morning and evening editions and radio in its heyday kept an unceasing energy flowing. It was not unusual to see the streets in those towns so crowded at times that pedestrians often had to step off the curb and walk on the roadway to get through parts of their respective towns. Hotels in main town provided first class service, the same as in the big cities, with news stands, barber shops and similar provisions for both guests and passers-by.
It was true in those days of thanksgiving during the 1940s that there was a war on, and the most terrible one in history but there was also a feeling of vitality in this area, a deep down knowledge that the men and women, boys and girls of all ages were doing their parts to help win it. There was concern, anguish at the untimely loss of a loved one either in the military service or in a mine-related situation but equally strong was the pride in what was being accomplished in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia.
Thanksgiving began to change, along with the ever-growing Macy’s Parade, which by the end of the decade could be watched on the new-fangled televisions beginning to appear in homes while here in Bluefield the fledgling WHIS-TV began broadcasting downtown in black and white on Channel 6. Company stores and local merchants like Kammer’s and Warlick’s, among others, were selling more and more refrigerators for home use and there were improved washing machines helping to clean up the dirty shirts stained with turkey gravy after the big day.
Yes sir, we not only have much to be thankful for today but we have been blessed for generations.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
