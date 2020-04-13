Gilpin struck a chord of dread in all of us during fishing season

We all have those memories from growing up around here that take us back to a special time and place that can never be forgotten.
In April, I always think about the first day of trout season, especially as I drive along East River at Oakvale and Ingleside with people still by the banks fishing the stream that continues to be stocked.
Of course, there is no “first day” now as streams are stocked and people can fish any time they want, even during this pandemic, which allows for outdoor activities that may or may not involve other people at a distance.
At one time, though, The Big Day was anticipated with intense excitement, so much so it was not easy to sleep the night before, thinking about which area to hit first, with fishing gear and bait ready to go, anxious to be at the creek by daylight.
We sometimes camped out near the water, not worrying about the still cold nights. It was always fun and talk centered around the biggest and most trout caught, mostly tall tales, I am sure.
One of the topics that always surfaced was the game warden. Just his name, Gilpin, struck a chord of dread in all of us.
He had a reputation for being very sly, and would not hesitate to pounce on anyone violating the fishing season rules. A dedicated, serious man. A man I surely never wanted to meet, and I never knew his first name. Didn’t need to.
The first rule you dared not break was refraining from fishing until the season officially kicked off. Second rule was to have a license to fish, and the third was to never exceed the limit of the number of fish allowed to be caught in one day.
Shenanigans the day before the season opened by the “older” boys, like my father, were almost legendary. They used cherry bombs to knock the fish out and pick them up when they floated to the top. They used seines. They stole each other’s fish. I’m sure there was a fight or two.
But those were pre-Gilpin days.
The only one I knew for sure to get caught by Gilpin was my late cousin, Chuck Wimmer. He was a great fisherman, one of the best. Trout feared him, but not copperheads.
He actually was bitten by one trout fishing one day on Pigeon Creek when he put his hand on a rock to scamper to another fishing spot. That, of course, helped make him famous.
But his encounter with Gilpin was the story everyone told first.
Chuck was fishing on opening day when an out-of-uniform Gilpin (I said he was sly) with fishing pole in hand struck up a conversation with him. Chuck had never met him so did not recognize the man, assuming he was a friendly fisherman.
He asked Chuck how many he had caught that day and Chuck, who was not at all modest about his exploits, said he had a dozen beautiful rainbows in his creel, several more than he should have had.
“That’s great,” Gilpin said, adding the question: “Do you know who I am?”
Chuck admitted he did not.
“I’m Gilpin, the game warden,” he said very matter-of-factly.
Chuck, always the cool one, said, “Well, do you know who I am?”
Gilpin said he didn’t.
“I’m the biggest liar in Mercer County,” Chuck said grinning.
Okay, I don’t know if that story is true, but it may very well be. Sounds just like Chuck.
Of course, as with most things, those days are long gone. There is no first day of fishing season any longer and the streams are stocked intermittently, usually with fishermen waiting on the stocking truck.
But I do feel a bit sorry for young people, who are missing out on a slice of life that created so much fun and countless great memories. Not to mention the intense anticipation and boundless excitement of casting the bait into the cold water on opening day.
I guess youth these day may get just as excited about other things and create their own special memories of a time and place.
I don’t fish nearly as much as I used to, and that is sad. I like to say I don’t have time, but the truth is, we can always make the time to do something if we really want to do it.
However, I do know that every time I go fishing, I quickly am taken back to relive those experiences from my youth and I can feel the excitement once again.
Well, until I slip on a rock and bust my behind. We can recapture some memories, but not the agility.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
