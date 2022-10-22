A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about President Joe Biden going west on a three-state tour as the midterms draw near:
• He can stay where he is. No one cares what his demented self has to say. He don’t even know where he is most of the time — Lynn S.
• Maybe he’ll get lost — Lisa D.
• Biden should give up, retire, go home, stay home, and let someone bright run the country, certainly not imbecile Donald J. Trump — Paul McV.
On a story about a new poll that finds more Americans consider their finances as poor:
• No kidding! It’s pretty obvious everyone is suffering except for the comfortably wealthy. So much for the party of the working folks — Bill C.
• No surprise there. And of course. Crickets from the left — Chuck W.
On a story about Social Security recipients receiving an increase in 2023:
• A 8.7% increase sounds great, until you factor in a 8.2% inflation. Our dollar will not go any further. Meanwhile with this increase our Medicare costs eat up the other .05% percent or more — Shane B.
• They just increase their part B and D costs, so it doesn’t really matter — Dana S.
• Increase right before midterms? — George S.
On a story about President Joe Biden releasing another 15 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve, only weeks before the midterm elections:
• How about we increase domestic production? — Bill C.
• Election tactics. Open up our production — Lisa D.
• What happens when he runs out of oil? I don’t think there’s anything else that can make him look good? — James C.
• Thank God Trump filled the nation’s oil supply so that Biden would be able to buy votes. LOL — James C.
On a story about the Montcalm Generals beating the Raiders 38-6 and remaining unbeaten:
• Way to go Generals! So proud of these young men! — Alisha F.
• Congratulations. Mercer County should be proud of these young men — Debbie F.
• Congratulations to Montcalm General football team — Vickie S.
• Good. Go keep up the good work — Trish R.
On a story about President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness application site opening despite legal challenges from the states and other entities:
• Every time I see an article about this I’m disgusted again. It’s a slap in the face to everyone who sacrificed for their children’s education — Bill C.
• They won’t announce the end of this program until after the midterms. Everyone knows it is illegal! Another promise Biden can’t keep — James C.
• These students signed and agreed to pay, according to the terms and conditions of the loan. We the taxpayer did not cosign these loans. What about the people that didn’t go to college or already paid off college debts. Will these people also receive $10 thousand in debt forgiveness? — Dusty McK.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission approving funding for a mobile health clinic:
• I think it’s a wonderful idea. So many people can be seen, whereas it is now, so many are unable to see a doctor — Mary C.
On a $4 million loan being approved to renovate the downstairs Raleigh Street entrance to the historic Granda Theater, and a plan to bring first-run movies back to Bluefield:
• This is so exciting! — Mildred S.
• That’s great! — Maggy A.
• $4 million into one project? That’s wild — Dee S.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission approving more American Rescue Plan applications:
• Isn’t this the American Rescue Plan put forth and passed by Democrats? Isn’t this the bill that all our W.Va. Republican Senators and Representatives voted against? — Bonita G.
