A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about OPEC making a big oil cut and how prices at the pump may rise again:
• Would not have this problem if Biden had not made all the cuts that he did when he first took office — James B.
• Hopefully since courts ruled against Biden they can get back to the pipe lines and keep the prices lower — Lynn S.
• Oil is the most manipulated commodity out there — Chuck W.
• I thought Biden’s specialty was foreign policy? What’s he going to do when he finishes draining our strategic oil reserves? — Bill C.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., seeing the OPEC production cut as a call for energy independence:
• Manchin somehow sees dollar sign for his bank account — George S.
• All this bluster from Brandon about Saudi Arabia is just that, bluster. Democrats are quietly thrilled with OPEC for their decision to cut production — Jeff B.
• Well Senator ... I don’t know what to tell you. You know what is going on within your party. Until the Democrats understand what’s truly going on, this will continue to be a problem. The U.S. is the largest oil producer in the world. Yet we are heavily dependent on foreign oil. Does anyone else see the stupidity in this? — Chuck W.
• And yet Biden just announced that he wants to buy oil from Venezuela — Roger B.
On a story about the Bluefield Horse Show being no more:
• Why is there no more horse shows? It used to bring a lot of business in our area — Dave B.
• Sad. Seems like Bluefield is [losing] a lot of things and don’t seem like the elected officials even care — Lynn S.
• My dad showed many years there. Lot of pictures and great memories — Debbie B.
On a story about Dominion Energy still evaluating the feasibility of a hydro-electric pump station for East River Mountain.
• If there was coal there, they’d strip mine it to the bottom of the mountain — Bill S.
• We need some alternatives here, instead of blocking construction and jobs of such it should be embraced and welcomed — Hobart C.
• Right after they put one in Martha’s Vineyard I might be for it here! — Larry T.
• I’m sure all the progressive commenter’s here will flood the page with support for this proposal, or will they? — Bill C.
On a story about a town hall meeting being held to discuss a significant increase in mobile home site rent rates:
• Want to clear out the old trailers/owners or clear out everybody and sell the land. Disgusting either way — Bill S.
• Apparently they can do as they please since there are no laws prohibiting it — Sara P.
• Help me. Help me! The non-property owners are upset! Get off someone else’s property if you want total control. Don’t cry victim! — Taylor D.
• I think it is being done as a way to clear out the riff raff, but it will hurt a lot of innocents as well — Steven T.
• Greedy carpetbaggers! — Carole A.
• The rent increases are because a private company bought these lots and decided they would like more money and when rich people want more money they work hard at it by taking more from poor people — Joe H.
On a story about an Ohio couple moving to Tazewell County to start a new business:
• Very nice article. Wising both of you the best of luck. So glad I had the opportunity of meeting you. It was a pleasure — JoAnna L.
• Welcome to God’s beauty! — Leona H.
• Congratulations and welcome — Jody B.
• Welcome home — Anita Y.
On a story about the Ukraine nuclear power plant losing power once again following additional Russian strikes:
• Send them a few billion dollars more. That ought to fix it. And a few billion next week, for good measure — Jeff B.
