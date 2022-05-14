A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice stating that West Virginia is a “rock solid right-to-life state:”
• Does he also mean W.Va. is a “rock solid right-to-life state” after birth? … — Bill S.
• It’s really weird that this rock solid pro-life state has kids waiting years for adoption — Matt McC.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., saying the intent of the Supreme Court leak was to “galvanize” the left:
• What proof does Capito have that the brief was leaked by a Democrat? If she has information, she needs to share that information with Justice Roberts — Bonita G.
• There’s nothing they won’t do, no matter how bad it looks on them. They have crumbled — Cory B.
On a story about small businesses still struggling to find workers:
• Many resumes of well qualified applicants are being passed over by the computer algorithms based of certain set criteria — Dusty McK.
• Large businesses are having the same issues. This is what happens when you pay people to stay at home — Travis W.
• Hand out free money for a couple years and it’s hard to talk them into coming back. I also don’t think a lot of these places are actually hiring. They just put the sign up so you don’t complain. — Gary S.
• Pay people fairly and don’t have the world’s strictest hiring standards and guess what? You’ll have plenty of help! — Ace B.
On an opinion column by Charles Boothe about not skipping on the gratuity when eating out:
• I’ve been a waitress for 21 years and still am, here is my thoughts. If you can’t afford a tip then go to a drive thru — Sandy P.
• It’s not my job to pay you if you’re not making enough take that up with your employer and don’t expect customers to pay you. Customers pay for food. Myself, if I have the extra money, I tip. If I don’t have extra, I don’t and only tip if you do your job well without an attitude — Rodney M.
• As someone who has depended on tips in the past, it’s ridiculous. Period. Pay your employees — Tim M.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito wanting President Joe Biden’s federal “disinformation” board dissolved:
• It should outrage everyone — Steven T.
• Amazing how many people can’t see the parallels with 1984? — Bill C.
On a letter to the editor stating people are suffering because of inflation and public utility rate increases:
• While big corporations thrive and welcome unheard of profits! — Frances C.
• Nope. We don’t have to bear it. A fair election will change that. But can we get a fair election now? This nonsense needs to stop — Lisa D.
• No, you don’t grin and bear it. What you do is vote the idiots out of office that has brought this ridiculous mess on — Jim V.
On a story about President Joe Biden announcing a discounted internet service program:
• So take more taxes from us instead of the internet service getting it — Michael P.
• Oh yea that will help rural Americans — Jesse H.
• Internet who cares. Need cheaper gas — $4.30 a gallon is not cheap, $120.00 a week for gas is stupid — Trevor C.
On a story about Elon Musk saying he’ll reverse former President Donald Trump’s Twitter ban:
• Trump has already said he will not reactivate his Twitter account again — Larry T.
• He’s not the owner yet. And may never well be — Donald Z.
On a story about gas prices soaring to a new record high of $4.37 a gallon:
• Thank those who voted for Biden — Shirley R.
• Stop voting for Democrats! — Shannon R.
• All Biden supporters smack yourself on the back. This is what you (have) done — Velvie A.
• Always happens near holidays. Memorial Day coming up soon — Cheryl B.
• And going up more more! — Sandra R.
• I paid $4.87 yesterday — Lily McG.
• Corporate greed — Dave H.
